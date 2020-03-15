Glass Wool Market By Future Demand & Growth Analysis with Forecast up to 2025

ResearchMoz presents this most up-to-date research on “Glass Wool Market Report with Major Vendor Landscape, Their Strategies, Technological Innovation and Emerging Trends to 2025”.



Glass wool is an insulating material made from fibres of glass arranged using a binder into a texture similar to wool.

The glass wool market is expected to witness sturdy growth owing to the rising applications of glass wool in various industries at a residential and commercial level.

With rapid development in technology, several industries are adopting glass wool products as these are light weight and easy to transport. Increasing focus towards solar power plants is expected to boost demand for glass wool in thermal insulation.

Based on geographic segmentation, the glass wool market is anticipated to remain prevalent in nations, such as India, Russia and China. This can be attributed to increasing construction activities and the adoption of new standard regulations to implement green building schemes in the region.

The global Glass Wool market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Glass Wool volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Glass Wool market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Glava

Fletcher Insulation

Exeed Industries

Csr Limited

Saint-gobin

Rockwool Group

Owens Corning

Usg Corporation

Gaurdian Glass

Roxul Inc.

Johns Manville

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Blanket

Panel

Board

Rolls

Mats

Segment by Application

Industries

Commercial/public Buildings

Residential

Textile

Transport

Thermal Power Plant

Nuclear Power Plant

Petroleum Refineries

