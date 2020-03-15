Glass Wool Market By Future Demand & Growth Analysis with Forecast up to 2025
Glass wool is an insulating material made from fibres of glass arranged using a binder into a texture similar to wool.
The glass wool market is expected to witness sturdy growth owing to the rising applications of glass wool in various industries at a residential and commercial level.
With rapid development in technology, several industries are adopting glass wool products as these are light weight and easy to transport. Increasing focus towards solar power plants is expected to boost demand for glass wool in thermal insulation.
Based on geographic segmentation, the glass wool market is anticipated to remain prevalent in nations, such as India, Russia and China. This can be attributed to increasing construction activities and the adoption of new standard regulations to implement green building schemes in the region.
The global Glass Wool market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Glass Wool volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Glass Wool market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Glava
Fletcher Insulation
Exeed Industries
Csr Limited
Saint-gobin
Rockwool Group
Owens Corning
Usg Corporation
Gaurdian Glass
Roxul Inc.
Johns Manville
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Blanket
Panel
Board
Rolls
Mats
Segment by Application
Industries
Commercial/public Buildings
Residential
Textile
Transport
Thermal Power Plant
Nuclear Power Plant
Petroleum Refineries
