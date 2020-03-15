Global Biometric Vehicle Access System Market: Report on Recent Adoption, Analysed by Business Growth, Development Factors 2024

Biometric vehicle access system is a technology developed for automated access to a vehicle based on behavioral or physiological characteristics. It is used for verification and recognition of a manual access for better anti-theft protection and sense of comfort and safety for car owners. The biometric vehicle access system technology is user-friendly, reliable, and convenient. These systems are primarily adopted by renowned automotive brands such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Ford, and Volkswagen. These brands are adopt biometric vehicle access technology in order to seek better ways to strengthen the safety and security system of their vehicles. The biometric vehicle access system entails few access tests to verify highly-secure and authorized controls. After passing these tests, the biometric access control system allows the user to start the engine of the car. Voice verification, fingerprints, hand geometry, and retina/ iris/ face recognition are the various types of biometric vehicle access systems available in the market.

Free Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/7285

The biometric vehicle access system market can be segmented based on authentication type, future technology, and vehicle type. Based on authentication type, the market can be bifurcated into fingerprint and voice. The fingerprint recognition system is expected to account for the major share of the biometric vehicle access system market, considering its high reliability. Fingerprints of two people are never the same; they can be distinguished. Therefore, the chances of fraud in the fingerprint recognition system is lesser than that in the voice recognition system. Voices of two persons can be the same. This can lead to deception.

Based on future technology, the biometric vehicle access system market can be segregated into retina or iris and face recognition system. Demand for the iris recognition system is expected to increase rapidly due to the rise in demand for safety features. The face recognition system carries chances of fraud, as faces can be cloned. Many scams related to cloning of faces have been unearthed in the past. Thus, demand for iris or retina recognition system has been increasing. The segment is in the growth phase and is anticipated to expand significantly by 2024.

Based on vehicle type, the biometric vehicle access system market can be segmented into passenger cars and battery electric vehicles. Biometric vehicle access systems are still in the growth phase, as these are developing technologies. Increase in industry standards such as the BioAPI is estimated to boost the biometric vehicle access system market in the near future.

In terms of region, Europe dominates the global biometric vehicle access system market, led by growth in the automobiles industry. Germany is a major manufacturer of automobiles across the globe. This is projected to propel the global biometric vehicle access system market in Europe. The automotive industry in Europe adopts highly advanced technologies compared to that in Asia Pacific or North America. Rise in population in Asia Pacific is likely to drive the biometric vehicle access system market in the region. The biometric vehicle access system market in India and China is expanding significantly. North America is also a favorable market for biometric vehicle access system. Demand for biometric vehicle access system is low in Middle East & Africa and Latin America compared to other regions; however, demand for these systems is anticipated to rise in the near future due to growing automobile industry in the region.

Key players operating in the global biometric vehicle access system market include Safran S.A, Hitachi Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Nuance Communications, Voxx International, Hid-Global, and Synaptics Incorporated.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

Request For TOC of Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/7284

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.