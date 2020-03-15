Global Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market: Industry Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast of 2025

Global Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Industry

This report focuses on the global Manufacturing Execution System (MES) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Manufacturing Execution System (MES) development in United States, Europe and China.

The manufacturing process involves multiple operations, industries are implementing various planning systems such as enterprise resource planning (ERP) or equivalent to decide what products are to be manufactured. After completion of the planning stage, manufacturers determine resources that are currently available in stock for execution of the manufacturing plan. The primary function of MES software includes integration of data or inputs from the planning system and information from plant floors to execute the production plan accordingly. MES software application primarily provides manufacturers with schedule, planning, tracking, analyzing and control of the manufacturing operations.

Improved economic conditions globally have put pressure on manufacturing industries to increase effectiveness of production processes. This in turn is leading to increasing demand for automation within industries, aimed at optimizing production techniques and ensuring product quality. The global MES market is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period, attributed to demand for improving productivity and executing complex production processes efficiently.

In 2017, the global Manufacturing Execution System (MES) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

ABB

Honeywell International

General Electric

Schneider Electric

Dassault Systems

Emerson Electric

IQMS

SAP

HCL Technologies

Yokogawa Electric

Atos

Prolink Solutions

OpMetrik

Siemens

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Oil and Gas

Chemical

Food and Beverages

Pulp and Paper

Pharmaceutical

Energy and Power Market

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Manufacturing Execution System (MES) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Manufacturing Execution System (MES) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

