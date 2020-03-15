Global Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market: Worldwide Demand, Specification, Growth Drivers, Industry Analysis Forecast 2024

Ultra wide band (UWB) is the radio technology that is used for conducting large quantity of digital data over a wide-ranging scale of frequency bands with very low power for a short distance. While in acting in the same frequency band, ultra wideband do not get distracted by carrier wave transmission as well as conventional narrowband. It carries a property to transmit the enormous amount of data up to 230 feet at the very low power which range less than 0.5 MW. Ultra wide band (UWB) is usually compared with other short distance wireless technology such as Bluetooth as well as with long distance wireless technology that is Wi-Fi.

Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market: Market Dynamics and Restraints

Majorly, due to the growth in healthcare and retail sector is directly driving the market of Ultra-wideband (UWB) market globally. The key factor that lifts the market growth of Ultra-wideband (UWB) worldwide is its capacity to track assets with accuracy. It is one the fastest-growing technology which withholds enormous market growth prospect. Indoor location tracking is encountered as a dominating application among other applications.

Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology offers its benefits to the varied range of domain ranging from healthcare to defense. Another prime form is ultra wideband (UWB) technology based real-time location system (RTLS) or wireless sensor network solution. It is emerged as an excellent replacement of wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) or radio frequency identification (RFID), as it has better potential to locate or track the precise location of any objects, which is difficult to track using above mentioned technologies due to difficulty concrete wall.

Although demand and necessity of ultra-wideband (UWB) in the healthcare, retail, and household activities can be seen significantly, factors such as low range, restricted throughput and high pricing of ultra-wideband (UWB) technology are performing as the main hindrance for the Ultra-Wideband (UWB) market growth to a certain extent.

Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market: Market Segmentation

The global Ultra-Wideband (UWB) market is segmented based on its application types, and end user types.

Based on the application type, ultra-wideband (UWB) market is segmented into:

Commercial

High speed LAN / WAN ( >20 Mbps)

Avoidance radar

Altimeter (aviation)

Tags for intelligent transport systems

Intrusion detection

Geolocation

Military

Radar

Covert communications

Intrusion detection

Precision geo-location

Data links

Based on the end user type, ultra-wideband (UWB) market is segmented into:

Healthcare

Automotive and transportation

Manufacturing

Residential

Retail

Others

Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market: Regional Outlook

Regarding geography, the global ultra-wideband (UWB) market has been categorized into seven key regions including North and Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. The ultra-wideband (UWB) market is globally expected to register healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Due to the presence of large number of ultra-wideband (UWB) market players in the U.S and Canada and massive practice of ultra wideband based RTLS/WSN technologies, precisely in the retail and healthcare sector escalates the demand of ultra-wideband (UWB) in North America by making it a leading region in ultra-wideband (UWB) market worldwide. The second main region is Western Europe in which countries such as Germany, France, Italy, and U.K practices ultra wideband based RTLS/WSN technologies. Countries like China, India, and South Korea are becoming emerging market in ultra-wideband (UWB) making Asia Pacific Excluding Japan developing region for ultra-wideband (UWB) market space; this is because of the high industrial growth of manufacturing and retail domain. The Middle East and Africa are anticipated to grow at a healthy growth rate.

Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market: Key players

Some of the prominent players of global Ultra-Wideband (UWB) market includes Zebra Technologies Corporation, DecaWave Ltd., Nanotron Technologies GmbH, 5D Robotics, Inc., Johanson Technology, Inc., Pulse ~LINK, Inc., Fractus Antennas S.L., TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD., BeSpoon SAS, Alereon, Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. among others.

