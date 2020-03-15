The report “Gluconolactone Market 2019 To See Worldwide Massive Growth – Industry Trends, Forecast Of Top Countries 2025”, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Gluconolactone also known as Glucono delta-lactone is a naturally occurring food additive with moisturizing and antioxidant activity. It is primarily used as an acidifier, sequestrant or a pickling, curing and leavening agent. Gluconolactone is an ingredient in many foods and functioning as a substitute for enzymes in tofu manufacturing and cheese processing or even as a leavening acid the bakery and bakery products. It is also used as a coagulant in tofu processing and cosmetic products.

Gluconolactone can be naturally derived from corn fermentation basically composed of multiple water-attracting hydroxyl groups, which hydrate the skin. As a nature it can also be prepared by microbial (yeast or bacteria) fermentation of a carbohydrate source. Any additional processing or chemical reactions are not used in producing gluconolactone. Corn has always been the major commercial source for the production. Gluconolactone are used in Food, Beverage, Cosmetics, health & personal care products, pharmaceuticals, poultry/Animal feed/Agriculture. It is also a multifunctional food additive used as a acidifier, coagulant, expander, preservative, seasoning, color preservative. Some other applications include in process bean products, juice beverages, meat products, fishes and shrimps, yeast powder and soy/tofu. Gluconolactone is also widely used as acidulate in meat products, especially in dry sausages.

Gluconolactone Market Segmentation:

The Gluconolactone market can be segmented on the basis end-use and distribution channel.

On the basis of end-use, the Gluconolactone market can be segmented as household and commercial. In the household segment can be further segmented as food additive when used in cooking, Acidity regulator, Raising agent and sequestrant. The commercial segment can be further segmented as food industry, cosmetic industry, pharmaceutical, health and personal care, animal/poultry industry. The food industry can be further segmented as flavoring agent in food, usage as flavoring agent in fruit juices, honey and wine.The main application in food also includes as a food additive to lower the pH of dressings and sauces without sour in taste as the citric acid can affect.In the cosmetics industry gluconolactone is used in many moisturizing and hydrating lotions, hair conditioners, body buffers, body lotions, as it is hydrophilic in nature. Gluconolatone is very mild in nature and hence used in skincare products as it is suitable for skin types.

On the basis of distribution channel, the sprouted wheat flour market can be segmented as directs sales and indirect sales. The indirect sales market can be segmented as store-based retailing and online retail. The store based retailing can be further segmented as modern grocery retail and traditional grocery retail. The modern grocery retail can be segmented as hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, mom & pop stores and discount stores. The traditional grocery retailing can be further segmented as food & drink specialty, independent small groceries and others.

Gluconolactone Market Drivers:

In the foreseeable future the cosmetic market is growing rapidly and shows no sign of decrease. Skin care products, sun protection and anti-aging products remain the main driving forces in this market. There is also a growing tend in the personal care market with demand fo products that has natural materials. Personal care product formulator are seeking more raw materials which can provide the benefits of a traditional chemistries and mark the products as containing naturally-derived ingredients. As gluconolactone is a natural and naturally occurring ingredient, approved by the FDA for use in number of applications. This ingredient has a wide scope in the cosmetics market and can be found in number if serums and creams which functions to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. Growth of this market is evident from the fact that gluconolatone is marketed for use in feta cheese. More research is being done on gluconolactone’s effects on signs of photo aging in the near future.

Gluconolactonemarket Competitive Environment:

The major players in Gluconolactone market includes Jungbunzlauer International, Sigma Aldrich,Roquette, Fuso Chemical Company ,Fuyang Biotechnology ,Yuanming Group ,Baisheng Biotechnology ,Xinhong Pharmaceutical ,Xingzhou Medicine Foods and others.

