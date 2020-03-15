Hand Hygiene Agents Market – Latest Trends and Future Growth Study by 2016 – 2024

Hand hygiene means to keep one’s hands clean by washing hands (with soap and water), or disinfecting them with an antiseptic agent, using antiseptic handwash, antiseptic hand rub or surgical hand antisepsis to remove dirt, soil, and microorganism. Antiseptics has been recognized for more than 150 years as the single cost-effective and most prominent means of preventing hospital-acquired infection, as well as for reducing the spread of potential and deadly germs and hence risk of infections from the germs in the society which may lead to hospitalization.

View Report-

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/hand-hygiene-agents-market.html

It is admissible in all expanse such as workplace, home, and schools. However, the importance of hand hygiene is very high in hospitals or other healthcare related setups.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), World health organization (WHO) and other leading healthcare organizations has given the specific guidelines and indications for hand hygiene in healthcare. The CDC has estimated that hand hygiene reduces the number around 31% of people getting sick with diarrhea, 58% with weakened immune systems and 16-18% of respiratory illness like cold in the general population. Increase widespread of hand hygiene products will prevent infections and promote the patient’s safety. There are different types of hand hygiene methods which include routine hand wash, antiseptic hand wash, antiseptic hand rub and surgical antisepsis. Preventing sickness by maintaining hand hygiene will reduce the antibiotics overuse and can also prevent people from getting sick with the germs which are resistant to antibiotics which can be difficult to treat.

Request Brochure-

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=14099

The healthcare-acquired infections (HCAI) prevention and control need is driving the hand hygiene market. While the outbreaks of several infectious diseases like a spread of diarrheal and respiratory illness in many countries offering positive growth for the market. Government initiatives are also contributing to the growth of this market by launching various awareness campaigns and programs such as SAR Hand Hygiene Campaign and SAVE LIVES: Clean Your Hands annual global campaign by WHO, which was focused on patient safety and reducing health care-associated infection.

The Hand Hygiene Agent Market has been segmented on the basis of types of antiseptic agents used for washing hands in different expanses from household to heathcare sector and based on geographical regions. By types of antiseptic agents, the market has been divided into alcohols, chlorhexidine gluconate, iodine and iodophors, and quaternary ammonium compounds. An alcohol-based hand rub must contain at least 60% -95% alcohol for use in a healthcare settings for optimum results. The concentration of chlorhexidine in antiseptic hand wash should be at least 4%, while the maximum number of iodophor preparations in hand hygiene contain 7.5%–10% povidone-iodine.

Request for TOC containing Tables and Figures:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=14099

The quaternary ammonium compounds have a slow speed of action and used only in combination with alcohols. Due to the efficiency and the ease of using the alcohol-based hand rubs it is expected to become most popular. The alcohol based antiseptics contributing for the major share in this market, followed by Chlorhexidine and iodine based antiseptics. The rate of healthcare-associated infections was lowered when adherence to recommended hand hygiene practices were improved and antiseptic hand washing was implemented.

On the basis of geographies, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Because of the high awareness towards hygiene, standard guideline, and proper training to the healthcare professional and general public, North America contributes for the highest share in this market. The Adoption of hand hygiene compliance monitoring (HHCM) devices in hospitals place Europe at the second position. Followed by Asia- Pacific and Rest of the world.

The key players operating in the hand hygiene agents market are EcoHydra Technologies Ltd, GOJO Industries, Inc., Kutol Products Company, Inc., Deb Group, 3M Co., STERIS Corporation, Win-Medicare etc., are among other significant players worldwide. On the other hand, Kimberly-Clark Meritech are major companies in hygiene monitoring systems.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth insights, understanding market evolution by tracking historical developments, and analyzing the present scenario and future projections based on optimistic and likely scenarios. Each research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology developments, types, applications, and the competitive landscape.