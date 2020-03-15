Hostel Management Solutions Market: Recent Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Players

A hostel management system is used for maintaining the hostel records of students or users. This solution has been specially designed to cater to the requirements of different departments of hostels. It is well equipped with various interactive features that are simple for anyone to use. Hostel management systems have been designed in such a way that they automate and efficiently manage the whole process of gaining admission into hostels. Hostel management solutions gather user information from the registration process and check for room availability. It is mandatory for users to input all information into the hostel management software for the process to offer quick results. The software then allocates rooms to registered users and also records their fee and other advance payment details. This also helps in keeping a systematic record of all hostel users that are using the facility with the help of hostel management solutions. Information stored in the hostel management software is accessible to the administrative department as well as users.

The primary function of hostel management solutions is to manage user information in an effective way on the hostel premises. The solutions also record the usage of hostel rooms, food, and other amenities on a daily basis and direct fee reminders to all registered users. In addition, hostel management systems can be integrated with restaurant point of sale (POS) systems, which is ideal for properties trying to keep pace with the technological developments. For instance, selling tours or onsite activities or offering happy hour in dining facilities are great ways to engage with guests and try to enhance their stay. This is anticipated to be a major factor driving the hostel management solutions market during the forecast period.

Moreover, hostel owners prefer spending less time dealing with e-mails and other administrative tasks. Thus, they prefer hostel management solutions, which offer channel management, booking engine, property management, and revenue management systems all in one place. This factor is anticipated to drive the hostel management solutions market during the forecast period. The global hostel management solutions market can be segmented based on deployment, solution, enterprise size, and geography. Based on deployment, the hostel management solutions market can be classified into cloud, on-premise, and hybrid. In terms of solution, the hostel management solutions market can be categorized into hostel member management, invoice management, canteen management, room management, daily activity report, production reports, and channel manager. Based on enterprise size, the market can be divided into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises.

In terms of geography, the global hostel management solutions market can be segmented into North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The hostel management solutions market in North America is anticipated to expand at a substantial rate during the forecast period. This is due to significant adoption of hostel management solutions due to their features such as powerful and efficient student accommodation management, automated hostel attendance records, and support of multi-location users. Asia Pacific is expected to be a lucrative region of the hostel management solutions market during the forecast period. The adoption of hostel management solutions in the region is likely to be high as the software is user-friendly and efficient and offers many useful features. The software offers innovative solutions for the hostel business, schools, dormitory business, colleges, and universities.

Key players operating in the global hostel management solutions market are focused on providing solutions as per user requirements. They offer implementation of different technologies and upgrade and expansion of existing systems. Companies compete on parameters such as product price and product quality. The global hostel management solutions market is characterized by the presence of several key players, including WOKSEN, Cloudbeds, eZee Frontdesk, Frontdesk Anywhere, Hotelogix PMS, Maestro PMS, MSI CloudPM, OPERA Property Management System (PMS), Rezlynx PMS, and RoomMaster.