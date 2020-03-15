Immunoglobulins Market Future Prospects and Regional Outlook

Increase in geriatric population, rise in immunodeficiency diseases, surge in incidence of blood disorders among the population, increase in FDA approvals and government initiatives, and high awareness among people are the factors expected to drive the global immunoglobulins market during the forecast period. Stringent government regulations, high cost of IVIg therapy, and side effects associated with the therapy are the major restraints of the global market. Currently, immunoglobulin products are being studied for applications in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and autism.

The global immunoglobulins market can be segmented based on therapy area, product type, distribution channel, and route of administration. In terms of therapy area, the market can be divided into hematology, immunology, neurology, and others. The hematology segment dominated the market in 2017 and is projected to sustain its leadership position in terms of market share during the forecast period. This is attributed to potential use of immunoglobulins in hematology both as antibody replacement therapy and as immune-modulator in autoimmune disorders. Based on product type, the global immunoglobulins market can be segregated into IgG, IgA, IgM, IgE, and IgD. The IgG segment dominated the market in 2017 and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period due to increase in usage in the treatment of viral and bacterial infections.

IgG is also widely used to treat people with inherited immunoglobulin deficiencies, especially children. In terms of route of administration, the market can be classified into subcutaneous, intravenous, and intramuscular. The intravenous segment dominated the market in 2017 due to its ability to introduce sufficient dose of immunoglobulins with single infusion and relatively less pain. The segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Based on distribution channel, the global immunoglobulins market can be divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and specialty pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment dominated the market in 2017 and is likely to sustain its leadership position during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the global immunoglobulins market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the immunoglobulins market in 2017, with the U.S. accounting for major share. This can be attributed to increase in incidence of blood disorders and rise in adoption of IVIg in North America. The immunoglobulins market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Growth of the market in the region can be attributed to rise in awareness about immunoglobulins and increase in health care expenditure in the developing countries.

Key players operating in the global immunoglobulins market include CSL Limited, Grifols, S.A., Octapharma, Bayer AG, BDI Pharma, China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc., Biotest AG, Baxter, Kedrion Biopharma Inc., and LFB SA.

