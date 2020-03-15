In-Situ Hybridization Market : Rising Adoption From Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises To Fuel Growth 2025

In Situ Hybridization (ISH) is a technique that allows for precise localization of a specific segment of nucleic acid within a histologic section.

The underlying basis of ISH is that nucleic acids, if preserved adequately within a histologic specimen, can be detected through the application of a complementary strand of nucleic acid to which a reporter molecule is attached.

Visualization of the reporter molecule allows to localize DNA or RNA sequences in a heterogeneous cell populations including tissue samples and environmental samples. Riboprobes also allow to localize and assess degree ofgene expression. The technique is particularly useful in neuroscience.

This report studies the global market size of In-Situ Hybridization in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of In-Situ Hybridization in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global In-Situ Hybridization market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of In-Situ Hybridization include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

The key manufacturers in the In-Situ Hybridization include

Abbott Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Leica Biosystems Nussloch

Agilent Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck

PerkinElmer

Exiqon A/S

BioGenex Laboratories

Advanced Cell Diagnostics

Bio SB

Market Size Split by Type

Radioactive isotopes

Non-radioactive labels

Market Size Split by Application

Cancer Diagnosis

Immunology

Neuroscience

Cytology

Infectious Diseases

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global In-Situ Hybridization market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of In-Situ Hybridization market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global In-Situ Hybridization manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the In-Situ Hybridization with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of In-Situ Hybridization submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of In-Situ Hybridization market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

