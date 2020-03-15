Industrial Burner Market Is Expecting Revolutionary Growth in 2019 and Coming Years

An industrial burner produces fire to create steam in a heater. The fire is created by providing, blending, and burning of required amount of fuel and air. The sizes of industrial burners change contingent on the limit of the boilers. The significant kinds of industrial burners are oil-let go burners, gas-let go burners, and double fuel burners.

Industrial burners are among the most essential segments of any industrial application having warm process-based generation line. Because of overwhelming reliance of nature of definite items on burner execution, industrial burners have developed among the most encouraging fragments of the in general industrial mechanization hardware and automation industry. The market growth is largely determined by the growth seen by industrial verticals, for example, control age, petrochemicals, chemical handling, glass and earthenware production, food and beverages and pharmaceuticals.

The steam production expenses of these enterprises are high. To decrease these costs, businesses routinely overhaul their burners. Industrial burners have a little recompense time of short of what one year and even a little enhancement of the ignition proficiency can result in staggering expense investment funds. This the expanding fuel costs and expanding focus around enhancement of ignition proficiency is prompting industrial burner makers to offer energy proficient products, fuelling the industrial burners market.

An Industrial burner is a mechanical device which uses gas or liquid fuel to produce flames in a controlled manner. The efficiency of a burner depends on the mixing rate of air and fuel which affects flame stability. An industrial burner is a crucial component of an effective combustion system design. Some crucial functions that industrial burners need to perform include fuel preparation, distribution of air and fuel and combustion control. Industrial Burners have many applications in various industries like chemical industry, automotive industry, food processing industry, etc. Various features of a good industrial burner are:

Less Pollution

Low Noise

Long life

Safety in operation

Stable operation

As almost every industry uses burners during the manufacturing process, it becomes extremely important for manufacturers to do regular maintenance of burners to avoid breakdowns in operations, unnecessary failures, etc. Also, timely maintenance of industrial burners contributes to energy and fuel savings.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints

Industrial burners are an integral part of the operations in all industries as they provide thermal energy needed for transferring of heat, generation of steam, heating of fluids, etc. The extensive use of burner management systems (BMS) in various industries will have a positive effect on the global industrial burners market. Burner Management Systems help in safe start, operation and shut down of the multiple burner furnace section of a boiler. The increase in demand for industrial boilers in developing countries due to rising industrialization has fueled the growth of the industrial burner market.

Due to the various regulations introduced by governments across the world, it has become important for all manufacturers to produce energy efficient burners. Also, many manufacturers are now focusing on new technologies that will reduce the cost of production, apart from also reducing emissions from industrial furnaces. Industrial burners bring about complete combustion of the air and fuel which, in turn, reduces carbon dioxide emission. Many companies, in the steel industry specially, are now focusing on research and developments to produce energy efficient industrial burners.

One of the major trends being seen in the industrial burner market is the use of renewable fuel oil. With increasing focus on reducing emissions so to avert negative changes in climatic condition, it has become important to use renewable fuel for operations. Companies are investing hugely in R&D for developing such industrial burners.

There are various challenges that the industrial burner industry is facing at this point in time. Retrofitting of industrial burners is a major concern, which may also hamper the growth of the industrial burner market in future.

Market Segmentation

The global Industrial Burner market can be segmented by fuel type, automation, burner type, operating temperature, application and end user.

On the basis of fuel type, the global Industrial Burner market is segmented as:

Oil-based

Gas-based

Dual fuel

On the basis of automation, the global Industrial Burner market is segmented as:

Monoblock

Duoblock

On the basis of burner type, the global Industrial Burner market is segmented as:

Regenerative Burners

High Velocity Burner

Thermal Radiation

Radiant Burner

Customized (Burner Boiler)

Flat Flame Burner

Line Burner

Others

On the basis of operating temperature, the global Industrial Burner market is segmented as:

High Temperature (> 1400F)

Low Temp (< 1400F)

On the basis of application, the global Industrial Burner market is segmented as:

Boilers

Furnace/Ovens/Kiln

Air Heating/ Drying

Others

On the basis of end use, the global Industrial Burner market is segmented as:

Petrochemicals

Power Generation

Chemicals & Specialty Chemicals

Mining and Mineral

Metal

Pharmaceutical

Glass

Ceramics

Food Processing

Automotive

Printing & Publishing

Others

