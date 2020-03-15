Industrial Ethernet Switches Market Size In Terms Of Volume And Value To 2025
Industrial Ethernet Switches Market offers an six-year forecast for the global Industrial Ethernet Switches market between 2019 and 2025. In terms of value, the Industrial Ethernet Switches market is expected to register a single-digit CAGR during forecast period. In addition, this section includes an analysis of the key trends, drivers, and challenges from the supply, demand, and economy side, which are influencing the Industrial Ethernet Switches market.
Industrial Ethernet switches (IES) perform a variety of crucial roles in todays evolving network architectures. Along with gateways and routers, they provide critical infrastructure for connectivity-enabled business improvement strategies such as the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Industrie 4.0 (I4.0), and IT/OT convergence. At the same time, they remain central to Industrial Ethernets continued displacement of legacy network alternatives.
IES suppliers face numerous strategic choices given the performance, integration, and competitive profiles of the new initiatives, coupled with ongoing segmentation of the market into distinct sectors each with its own requirements and standards.
This report presents the worldwide Industrial Ethernet Switches market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
- Cisco
- Juniper
- Alcatel-Lucent
- HP
- Aruba
- Polycom
- Avaya
- Microsoft
- Check Point
- IBM
- Brocade
- Siemens
Industrial Ethernet Switches Breakdown Data by Type
- Managed
- Lightly Managed
- Unmanaged
Industrial Ethernet Switches Breakdown Data by Application
- Aerospace & Defense
- Automotive
- Building Automation
- Chemical Electric Power Generation
- Food & Beverage
- Intelligent Transportation
- Machinery Manufacturing
- Mining & Metals
- Oil & Gas
- Pharmaceutical & Biotech
Industrial Ethernet Switches Production by Region
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Other Regions
The study objectives are:
- To analyze and research the global Industrial Ethernet Switches status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
- To present the key Industrial Ethernet Switches manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
- To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
- To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
- To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
