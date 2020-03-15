Industry Dynamics: Indwelling Catheter Market Sees Promising Growth in 2019

An indwelling catheter which is also known as foley catheter is that resides in the urinary bladder. Indwelling catheter is a soft rubber or plastic tube, which is available in various shapes and sizes, such as spiral, two-way, three-way, flexi-tip, and round-tip. It is used in treatment of urinary retention, urinary incontinence, prostate or genital surgery and medical conditions such as multiple sclerosis and neurological disorders. People suffering from such disorders often show symptoms such as lack of efficient control over urination and a few face difficulties in urine discharge. Thus, indwelling catheter help these patients with proper urine drainage and/or collection, thereby maintaining sanitary conditions and helping patients recover faster. There are many international as well as local players involved in manufacturing of indwelling catheter. The indwelling catheter industry is fragmented, with intense competition between international players and local players. This stiff competition leads to availability of quality products at competitive prices.

Increasing prevalence of urologic diseases, hospitalization, increasing adoption of new product, and increasing demand from emerging market are the major factor that drives the growth for global indwelling catheter market. Increasing incidence of disorders such as urinary incontinence, urine retention disorders, multiple sclerosis, and dementia is expected to boost demand for indwelling catheter products. In addition, most of these chronic disorders lead to hospitalization, which is often associated with some degree of catheterization of the patients. Most of the hospitalized patients, especially those suffering from disorders such as urinary incontinence and urinary retention disorders or patients who undergo genital or prostrate surgery or are suffering from multiple sclerosis or neurological disorders such as dementia, require urinary catheterization. Increasing incidence of these chronic disorders has resulted in the growth in demand for urinary catheters globally.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, in 2016, more than 200 million people are suffering from different bladder control problems that essentially needs urinary catheterization. Hence, a large number of patients across the globe would require administration of indwelling catheter at one or the other instance during their lifetime.

The indwelling catheter market has been segmented by type of material, product type, end-user, and by geography. Based on type of material the indwelling catheter market has been categorized into silicone elastomer coated latex, Polytetrafluoroethylene PTFE (Teflon) coated latex, hydrophilic polymer coated latex, silicone, and others. In terms of product, indwelling catheter market has been segmented into 2-way catheters, 3-way catheters, 4-way catheters, and others. On the basis of end user, indwelling catheter market is categorized into hospitals, medical research center, and ambulatory surgery centers.

Geographically, the indwelling catheter market is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market for indwelling catheter products due to the highest awareness among people along with rapidly increasing demand from urology surgical procedures. The U.S. is the major contributor for the indwelling catheter market with high adoption rate of indwelling catheter products. North America occupies the substantially larger market share of global indwelling catheter market, which is followed by Europe. Increased demand of indwelling catheter products from in European developed countries such as U.K., Germany and France. In Asia Pacific region, increasing demand for indwelling catheter products from countries such as India, China, and Japan is expected to boost the indwelling catheter market.

However, affordability and lack of availability for innovative indwelling catheter products has become a restraining factor for indwelling catheter market in developing and undeveloped regions such as Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Despite of this, market in these regions is expected to witness slow growth with contribution of some developing countries such as Brazil and South Africa. Latin American countries such as Mexico and Brazil are expected to have considerable potential for driving the indwelling catheter market growth due to evolving medical structure, and increasing awareness for urology surgical procedures. The major players operating in this market include B.Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast Ltd, Cook Medical, Teleflex Incorporated, Medline Industries, Inc., and Medtronic plc among other significant players worldwide.

