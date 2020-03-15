Latest Analysis on Frozen Meat Market Growth Framework 2026 ll Kerry Group Plc., BRF S.A., Associated British Foods Plc

Changes in Lifestyles Lead to Rise in Demand of Frozen Meat

Widespread advancements associated with freezing techniques to lengthen the lifespan of meat products and improve their quality are primarily driving growth in the global frozen meat market. Eating habits are rapidly changing all over the globe, and many now prefer ready-to-eat meat products and foods. A fast-paced living standard, surge in online food orders, and availability of less time to cook using freshly bought meet, are three lifestyle changes, which are making the global frozen foods market grow extensively.

According to experts from Transparency Market Research, the global frozen meat market is expected to fetch revenue worth US$30.0 bn by the end of 2026. This growth is projected to occur at a steady CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2026.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better

With food delivery services becoming more efficiency and cheaper, the frozen meat market is expected to witness an augmented growth in the near future. Sometimes, restaurants and foodservice chains might face a shortage of fresh meat, and this could hamper their sales greatly. However, this situation can be reversed by storing frozen meat and utilizing as per requirement. Thus, as utilizing frozen meat proves extremely beneficial for restaurants and other food joints, the global frozen meat market is expected to witness a handsome growth.

Costly Frozen Meat Processing Methods Hamper’s Growth

However, processing frozen meat often proves to be costly, which can further translate into expensive foods for the end user. Such costs could notably discourage potential customers, making them consider other options. In this way, high expenditures required for processing of frozen meat is greatly hampering the global frozen meat market. Moreover, shortage of frozen meat in less developed regions too is posing as an obstacle to the market’ growth, from a geographical perspective. Nevertheless, many businesses are introducing cost-effective processing techniques, which could offset most restraints affecting the global frozen meat market.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here

Frozen Beef and Frozen Chicken – Top-selling Products through 2026

The report has observed that the demand for frozen beef will reach new highs through every passing year in the forecast period. In 2017, more than US$ 7.1 Bn worth of frozen beef products were sold in the global frozen meat market. This number is expected to rise robustly, and bring in more than 30% of overall revenues throughout the forecast period. In addition, frozen chicken products are pegged to register a CAGR of 3.5%, while frozen pork products will incur fastest sales through 2026. In the near future, consumers will remain more inclined towards consuming frozen red meat products for being rich source of high quality proteins and amino acids.

Key Takeaways

Companies are adopting aggressive marketing strategies to enhance their brand name; following which participating in mergers and acquisitions has led towards improvement in their network.

With food delivery services becoming more efficiency and cheaper, the frozen meat market is expected to witness an augmented growth in the near future.

For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of global market, get a customized report here

Verde Farms, Marfrig Group., BRF S.A., Kerry Group Plc., Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation, Tyson Foods, Inc., LLC, Associated British Foods Plc., and Arcadian Organic & Natural Meat Co., are key players operating in the global frozen meat market. Many players are tying up with cold storage services to sustain their position in the market. Key businesses operating in the global frozen meat market are investing substantial amount of money to enhance production techniques by carrying out extensive research and innovation. Lastly, owing to such innovative production methods introduced, several players are aiming towards increasing product yield, production capacity, and regulating product costs.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

For More Information Visit: http://priyanka1234.over-blog.com