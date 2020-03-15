The report “Light Weight Electronic Protection Market Revenue Details ,Restraints,Competitive Benchmarking And Forecast 2016-2026”, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Electronic Protection was previously known as electronic protection measures (EPM) or electronic countermeasures (ECMM).Electronic Security is a division of electronic warfare involving actions taken to protect personnel, facilities, and equipment from any effect of friendly or enemy use of electromagnetic spectrum that degrades, neutralize, or destroy friendly combat capability. Electronic protection protects from the effects of electric attacks.

As technology continues to evolve, the components start decreasing in size and increase complexity wise. Further, the raw materials used to manufacture and protect the latest components systems are also improving. The lightweight electronic protection systems are designed to withstand harsh operating conditions.

Americas is anticipated to dominate lightweight electronic protection systems market during the forecast period. Further, the always increasing urban population is attracting more investments towards the development of smart cities across the globe, which is expected to surge the demand for electronic protection systems. Increasing investments towards the development of smart cities across the world, especially in the countries such as India, China, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia is expected to surge the demand for advanced electronic protection during the forecast period.

Light Weight Electronic Protection: Market Segmentation

By types of products, light weight electronic protection systems can be segmented into:

Access Control

Intrusion Control

Vehicle security

Video surveillance

The introduction of innovative monitoring systems such as video solutions which offer HDTV image quality in recordings and real time and combine video surveillance will augment the growth of the market segment during the forecast period.

Lightweight electronic protection systems market segmentation by application:

Military aircraft

Rockets

Satellites

Terrestrial or water vessels

Unmanned air, land, and sea vehicles

Aerospace, defense, and avionics systems depend on the latest in electronics and communication technology, and dependability is vital. However, signal interference or failures due to corrosion, are intolerable due to the nature of these systems.

By end users, the light weight electronic protection systems market can be segmentation into:

Commercial

Government

Light Weight Electronic Protection Market Drivers and Restrains

The lightweight, flexible material can absorb the electronic warfare jamming signals and omnidirectional radiation of friendly electronic devices to cloak vehicles from RF and microwave signals. The ferrite fabric protects against 0.5 to 50 GHz electromagnetic radiation and reduces the electromagnetic field of the vehicle down to 10-30dB and 100dB.

Manufacturers claim that these properties can make static and moving objects virtually invisible. For instance, in 2016, a Russian company has manufactured a ferrite fiber to protect the electronics of armored vehicles, air defense missile systems, and aircraft enemy electronics warfare systems.

Low weight, along with high flexibility and capability of fully absorbing EW emissions and absorbing the Omni direction radiation of electronic devices are trending in the market.

The new protection trending in the market will not only shield electromagnetic attacks but also camouflages against the radar. The advance in material also ensures health protection for high-voltage level facility personnel in the ultra-wide band. The lightweight protective material is also being used now in medicine, in areas where diagnostic, therapeutic and decontaminating electronic equipment is operated. The camouflaging of combat vehicle is high on the priority list of advanced material development.

Light Weight Electronic Protection Market by Geography

North America region is expected to dominate the light weight electronic protection systems market, and APAC is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, mainly attributed to the growing, booming economy, increasing funding and investments towards the development of electronic protection products. Also, the huge number of Research and development activities in the region are expected to further surge the demand during the forecast period.

Light Weight Electronic Protection Market Players

The Lightweight electronic protection Market is fragmented and competitive, with a large number of players operating at the regional and local level. Some of the players in lightweight electronic protection systems market includes,

BAE Systems Plc.

The Raytheon Company

Thales Group

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Saab AB

General Dynamics Corporation

Airbus Group N.V

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc.

