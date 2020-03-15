Major Advancements in the Global Cables and Connector Market Study and Forecast 2019-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Cables and Connector Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

This report presents the worldwide Cables and Connector market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Cables & connectors are used for connectivity, data & signal transmission and power supply for various type of electronic peripherals in a wide range of industries. Reliable connectivity, high performance, and efficiency are the major factors boosting the growth of the cables and connector market. High-performance networks are essential to business, manufacturing, transportation, education, media, and security. Furthermore, cables such as USB Type-C and HDMI have seen rapid expansion in the past few years. Cables and connectors such as HDMI, DVI, Fiber, and VGA with its ability to deliver high-bandwidth and low signal loss data streams ensure to meet these needs.

Cables such as fiber optics provides the most reliable and secure mode for transporting signals from one place to another. Security application is the major adopter of fiber optics and best choice for the transport of security signals. The end users of this market need to compete in the global markets and are demanding fast and reliable worldwide connectivity. Companies and carriers in developed and emerging economies require the confidence and security delivered by fast, reliable, and secure networks.

The Cables and Connector market was valued at 68700 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 159700 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cables and Connector.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Amphenol Corporation

Molex Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

TE Connectivity Limited

Prysmian S.P.A.

3M Company

Nexans

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia Corporation)

Axon Cable S.A.S.

Cables and Connector Breakdown Data by Type

HDMI

USB

VGA

DVI

CAT5/CAT6

Others

Cables and Connector Breakdown Data by Application

Military & Defense

Oil & Gas

Commercial

Energy & Power

Others

