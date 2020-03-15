Major Advancements in the Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market- Study and Forecast 2019-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market By Type, By Therapeutic and monitoring Devices Type, By End User, By Region, By Country (2018 Edition) – Forecast to 2023-By Type (Personal Mobility devices, Therapeutic and Monitoring Devices, Medical Furniture, Others), By Sub-Type (Oxygen Equipment, Blood Sugar Monitors, Continuous Passive Motions, Nebulizers, Other Devices), By End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Long Term Care Services, Home Care Services, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others)” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market By Type (Personal Mobility devices, Therapeutic and Monitoring Devices, Medical Furniture, Others), By Therapeutic and monitoring Devices Type (Oxygen Equipment, Blood Sugar Monitors, Continuous Passive Motions, Nebulizers Other Devices ), By End User(Hospitals and Clinics, Long Term Care Services, Home Care Services, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others ) – By Region, By Country (2018 Edition) – Forecast to 2023“, the global durable medical equipment market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 6.14% during 2018 – 2023.

Get Research Summary Of The Report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1737257

The segment of Therapeutic and Monitoring Devices witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and is expected to grow in the forecast period on the back of rising prevalence of chronic disorders, rising healthcare expenditures along with rising disposable incomes. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global durable medical equipment market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of North America region include rising number of home care service providers, increasing number of hospital beds as well as rising prevalence of chronic disorders such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders etc.

The report titled “Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market By Type (Personal Mobility devices, Therapeutic and Monitoring Devices, Medical Furniture, Others), By Therapeutic and monitoring Devices Type (Oxygen Equipment, Blood Sugar Monitors, Continuous Passive Motions, Nebulizers Other Devices ), By End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Long Term Care Services, Home Care Services, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others ) – By Region, By Country (2018 Edition) – Forecast to 2023” has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Durable Medical Equipment Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global durable medical equipment. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Durable Medical Equipment Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023

Global Durable Medical Equipment Market – Size and Growth

By Type – Personal Mobility devices, Therapeutic and Monitoring Devices, Medical Furniture, Others

By Therapeutic and Monitoring Devices Type – Oxygen Equipment, Blood Sugar Monitors, Continuous Passive Motions, Nebulizers, Others

By End Users – Hospitals and Clinics, Long Term Care Services, Home Care Services, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Durable Medical Equipment Market – Size and Growth

By Type – Personal Mobility devices, Therapeutic and Monitoring Devices, Medical Furniture, Others

By Therapeutic and Monitoring Devices Type – Oxygen Equipment, Blood Sugar Monitors, Continuous Passive Motions, Nebulizers Other Devices

By End Users – Hospitals and Clinics, Long Term Care Services, Home Care Services, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1737257

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Porter Five Force Analysis

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Company Analysis – Invacare, Sunrise Medical, The Braun Corporation, Medline Inc., Permobil AB, Stryker Corporation, Medtronic, McKesson

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/13221461

Blog: https://studyanalyst.blogspot.in