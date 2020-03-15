Non-linear TV (Services) Market 2019 and want to know the Revenue, Size, Share, Forecast Values, Growth Rate, Price, and Demand Status in 2027

Non-linear TV services deliver media on demand to consumers. They are similar to video on demand services, in which consumers can watch their favorite TV program without waiting for a new episode, unlike traditional TV (linear TV). Many companies are thinking about moving away from traditional linear TV to non-linear TV and from preformat to personalization. For non-linear TV services, the main offering for consumers is video on demand services.

The television industry is in the middle of a period of change, as consumers are adopting new ways of consuming content. Several screens are competing for consumer spend, ad budgets, and consumer attention. Across the world, the television industry is in a state of shift from traditional TV to digital TV, as the development and growth of digital video services creates new opportunities and challenges for video content providers. Traditional industry value chains, revenue streams, and business are changing, as broadcasting switches into a multiplatform TV market. New competitors such as Amazon, Netflix, and YouTube are attracting viewers and advertisers in the U.S. and internationally.

Video on demand is gaining popularity nowadays. People are giving more importance to online streaming services rather than traditional TV. The rise of video on demand has many benefits. The video on demand streaming services are leading as people can choose to watch trending movies, whenever and wherever they want. There are many disadvantages of traditional TV operators over video on demand services (non-linear TV services) as they offer no choice. Additionally, video on demand services allow users to unsubscribe to the services. Thus, it is a win-win situation for consumers. Moreover, one can subscribe to many video on demand services at a time because all these different subscriptions put together may still cost lesser than a traditional TV bill.

Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) is driving the non-linear TV (services) market as television programs are broadcast with the help of IPTV. Without broadcasting a variety of shows, IPTV uses video on demand services. Additionally, non-linear TV services are gaining traction currently, as people are giving more importance to online streaming services rather than traditional TV. These factors are projected to drive the growth of the non-linear TV (services) market in the coming years. However, challenges in the digital video industry are projected to restrain the market in the near future. Nevertheless, penetration of smart mobile devices that offer a flexible viewing experience and increase in demand for cross-screen services are estimated to offer new business opportunities and fuel the global non-linear TV (services) market during the forecast period.