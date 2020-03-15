Orthodontic Brackets Market – Global Industry Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2019
Orthodontic brackets are the elements in the orthodontic appliances which provides the means to transfer the force applied by the activated archwire to the tooth. These are used for dental correction and improving overall dental health.
North America is dominating the global market for orthodontics brackets because of established healthcare facilities, good reimbursement scenario and high adoption rate. This is followed by the European market with high awareness about orthodontic treatment. Significant growth rate is observed in the Asia Pacific region because of increasing the procedural rate in orthodontics due to low price rate and improving healthcare infrastructure facilities as well as increasing disposable income over the region. Latin America followed by MEA has the least market share in the orthodontic brackets market because of less developed healthcare facilities and low historical procedure rates over the region.
The global Orthodontic Brackets market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Orthodontic Brackets volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Orthodontic Brackets market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
3M
Adenta
American Orthodontics
CDB Corp
Forestadent Bernhard Forster GMBH
G&H Orthodontics
GC Orthodontics
ORJ USA
Tenco Orthodontic Products
Ortho Classic
TP Orthodontics
JJ Orthodontics
Align Technology
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Material Type
Metallic Brackets
Aesthetic Brackets
Combination
By Ligation Type
Conventional Ligation
Self-Ligating Brackets
Segment by Application
Hospitals
Dental Clinics
