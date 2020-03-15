Orthodontic Brackets Market – Global Industry Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2019

Orthodontic brackets are the elements in the orthodontic appliances which provides the means to transfer the force applied by the activated archwire to the tooth. These are used for dental correction and improving overall dental health.

North America is dominating the global market for orthodontics brackets because of established healthcare facilities, good reimbursement scenario and high adoption rate. This is followed by the European market with high awareness about orthodontic treatment. Significant growth rate is observed in the Asia Pacific region because of increasing the procedural rate in orthodontics due to low price rate and improving healthcare infrastructure facilities as well as increasing disposable income over the region. Latin America followed by MEA has the least market share in the orthodontic brackets market because of less developed healthcare facilities and low historical procedure rates over the region.

The global Orthodontic Brackets market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Download PDF Brochure for Latest Research Study: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2124540

This report focuses on Orthodontic Brackets volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Orthodontic Brackets market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

Adenta

American Orthodontics

CDB Corp

Forestadent Bernhard Forster GMBH

G&H Orthodontics

GC Orthodontics

ORJ USA

Tenco Orthodontic Products

Ortho Classic

TP Orthodontics

JJ Orthodontics

Align Technology

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Material Type

Metallic Brackets

Aesthetic Brackets

Combination

By Ligation Type

Conventional Ligation

Self-Ligating Brackets

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfil all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organisations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/13221461

For More Reports Visit @ http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/