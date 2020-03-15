Paddle Dryer Market SWOT Analysis, Opportunities and Future Prospects 2026

Paddle dryer is a conduction dryer which processes powdery and granular material by bringing them in direct contact with revolving hollow paddles of uniform shape without using any gas as a heating medium. It is designed to be used as an indirect dryer in some industrial applications. The application of the dryers is diversified from basic process applications such as heating, drying, and cooling to more refined processes such as coating, calcination, crystallization, and sterilization. Majorly, these paddle dryers are used in the pharmaceutical industry, food industry, and specialty chemical industry. Paddle dryers can be installed in small spaces due to their compact construction due to their high heat efficiency and heat transfer coefficient.

These features of paddle dryers combined with the self-cleaning effect of the paddles delivering a homogenous product for batch or continuous unit operations make them suitable for industry applications. Various other paddle dryers are capable of performing several functions which include drying process, and cooling process which make them useful in the food industry. These kind of applications are of great importance in food industry where materials are packed or stored directly after drying for material protection and are cooled for operator.

The ability of these dryers to perform various functions which is cost effective and energy efficient is expected to drive the demand for paddle dryers in several industries over the forecast period. The dryers can also be used for materials with high moisture content, high viscosity and slurry, leading to increasing demand for paddle dryers in the pharmaceutical industry. This is turn is projected to boost the demand in the coming years. Paddle dryers are considered as versatile devices and can be used to heat, dry, or cool down any medium such as pastes, pellets, and powder, from plastics and polymers to animal feed, and provide gentle heat transfer and thorough mixing of these materials. This in turn is projected to augment the demand for paddle dryers over the forecast period. In commercial applications, paddle dryers are capable of minimizing the gas emission and loss of heat during the drying process which further augments the demand for these dryers in the market.

Furthermore, paddle dryers can also be used for vacuumed conditions for those materials which are sensitive to high temperature. These abilities are further expected to spur the market growth for paddle dryers. Additionally, various other features of paddle dryers such as the capability of performing drying and cooling in one unit, and the fact that they can be used for high temperatures up to 290 degree Celsius are also projected to drive the growth of the paddle dryer market in the coming years. Other benefits associated with paddle dryers include high thermal efficiency, minimal off-gas flow, precise control of temperatures, easy to operate, safer for drying combustible material, and simple durable design for easy and low maintenance. These benefits are also projected to assist paddle dryers in gaining market traction over the forecast period.

Paddle Dryer Market – Segmentation

The global paddle dryer market can be segmented based on application, end-use industry, and region. Based on application, the paddle dryer market is categorized into drying, calcination, crystallization, heating & cooling, and other. The other segment includes reaction, solvent recovery, roasting, sterilizing etc. The paddle dryer market, based on end-use industry is segregated into food industry, pharmaceutical industry, chemical industry, and other industry which includes laboratories, etc. Based on region, the paddle dryer market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to contribute majorly to the market growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Prominent players operating in the global paddle dryer market are AVA-Huep GmbH u. Co KG, Engelsmann, OLSA, Nara Machinery Co., Ltd., Comber Process Technology Srl, COMESSA, Ross, HEINKEL Drying and Separation Group, Kilburn Engineering Ltd., Komline-Sanderson, 3V TECH Equipment and Process Systems SpA, E. BACHILLER B. SA, and Italvacuum Srl.