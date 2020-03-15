Paper Ream Wrappers Market: Top Business Strategies by Prominent Players in 2019

The paper used for printing purpose is usually exposed to moisture and forms curls. Therefore, to protect the paper from environmental conditions, paper ream wrappers are used in the market. Paper ream wrappers are used for packaging of printing paper, also known as copier paper and xerox paper. As the moisture affected & curled paper jams the printer and increases the probability for misfeeding of paper. Jamming of the printing paper hampers the continuity of whole printing line and furthermore creates post handling issues. Thus, the paper ream wrappers are used that maintain the moisture content of the printing and writing paper at about 4.5%.

The offset printing is the most preferred technology due to its low cost for bulk printing. Since the paper used for offset printer has a high moisture content of about 5.3%, so, in order to maintain the moisture of the paper reamers wrappers are used, that resist the transfer of water of the paper to the surroundings. However, printing paper used for digital printing has low water content, as after moisture interaction, it forms curls in the printer. Therefore, use of paper ream wrappers to package digital printing paper, prevents the inflow of moisture from the surroundings. Thus, these properties of paper ream wrappers are increasing their application as a packaging product for printing paper in the market.

Global Paper Ream Wrappers Market:: Dynamics

Rising landfilling issues are encouraging manufacturers to focus on sustainable packaging solutions as paper ream wrappers are recyclable. Thus, they are a highly preferred packaging format. This feature is a key driver for paper ream wrappers market. Key manufacturers of printing paper are using the paper ream wrappers for branding activities. Paper ream wrappers have shelf appealing features and moistures barrier properties. Thus, they protect the copier paper as well as helps packaged products to win on the shelf competition.

In October 2017, the International Paper Company has patented the easy to open paper ream wrapper. The paper ream wrapper forms protective covering against moisture and also has easy opening feature. Company produce easy open paper ream wrapper has Heat sealing properties and burst strength properties.

Global Paper Ream Wrappers Market: Segmentation

Some of the key players of global paper ream wrappers market are Shanghai Custom Packaging Co., Ltd, Mondi Group Plc., International Paper Company, Stora Enso, Hewlett-Packard Company and others.

The global paper ream wrappers market is segmented paper type and by end use.

On the basis of paper type, global paper ream wrappers market is segmented into:

Uncoated groundwood/mechanical paper

Uncoated freesheet paper

Coated freesheet paper

Coated groundwood/mechanical paper

On the basis of end use, global paper ream wrappers market is segmented into:

Printing press

Stationery

Office and admin

Xerox shops

Others

Global Paper Ream Wrappers Market:: Regional Overview

The global paper ream wrappers market has been divided into seven key regions –

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Increase in the demand for printing paper in Asia Pacific region is driving the paper ream papers market. As paper ream wrappers are used as packaging material for printing paper, so the increase in the demand for copier paper is driving paper ream wrapper market and demand expected to increase by the 2028 end. In North America and Europe region, demand for paper ream wrappers has decreased and expected to further decline by the 2028 end. This decrease in the demand is due to the changing preference of consumer’s towards digital media over printed media issues. High quality recovered paper is still exported, but it is at the level of saturation.