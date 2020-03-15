Plant Growth Regulators Industry : Scrutinize In-Depth Global Trends And Outlook Coupled With The Factors Driving The Market

In terms of revenue, the global plant regulators market is projected to show substantial growth in the forecast period of 2018 to 2026. The market is expected to touch the milestone of US$5.5 billion during this forecast period. The use of plant growth regulators among landscape contractors and lawn care operators has been on the rise, as they become aware about the potential benefits including slow grass growth, improved health & stress tolerance of turf, and better root development, which help reduce the amount of clippings and frequency of mowing.

Various organizations are adopting multiple strategies in order to expand their operations in global plant growth regulator market. Some strategies include product launches, acquisition and mergers, and agreement and collaborations. These strategies aim to offer sufficient product information to end-users and yield in strong performance of the products. It supports the regulation set up for market standards resulting in better customer satisfaction.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better

Emerging trends of in-house gardening and farming favoring growth of the plant growth regulators market growth, as more farmers shift towards the use of agrochemicals to enhance crop protection and provide nutrition-rich produce. Demand for natural plant growth regulators also continues to grow, with rapid adoption of organic farming that is influenced by the rising demand for organic and natural products worldwide.

The segment that dominates the global plant growth regulator market is Cytokinins. This segment is predicted to show maximum growth amongst others. This can be the result of the vast application of the compound making it essential for cell division, delay in senescence, and dormancy breaking. It is also applicable as a growth stimulant for various plants. Moreover, majority of the plants can be treated with Cytokinins across the globe.

In terms of application, the fruits and vegetable segment is likely to dominate the global plant growth regulators market over the forecast period. Also, is expected to grow with remarkable CAGR from 2018 to 2026. This can be attributed to the fact that plant growth regulators are organic and are best suited for growing fruits and vegetable plants.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here

The region dominating the global plant growth regulators market during this forecast period shall be Asia Pacific.. This is because Asia Pacific the knowledge of the products and government’s agriculture-favored policies for farmers and other agriculture practitioners in the region. Since many countries in the Asia Pacific region have agriculture-dependent economies, the demand for plant growth regulating product is likely to increase in the near future.