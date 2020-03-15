Plastic Stirrers Market: Brief summary of industry players by detailing SWOT analysis and strategic direction

Plastic stirrers are one the cost effective alternative to metal spoons, and is gaining traction for both residential as well as commercial end use. The increase in consumption of beverages among the consumers is expected to boost the demand for stirrers. Plastic stirrers are used to stir drinks, tea, coffee, cocktails etc. The plastic stirrers are also used in hotels, catered events, bars, concession stands etc. which serve hot beverages and drinks. There is an intense pressure on manufacturers of plastic stirrers to produce biodegradable stirrers owing to the increasing awareness of end consumers towards environment. These biodegradable plastic stirrers help to reduce plastic waste in the environment.

Global Plastic Stirrers Market: Dynamics

The growing working population in countries is anticipated to play a significant role in the growth of the global stirrers market. However, stringent government rules and regulations against the use of plastic are expected to lead to a decline in the plastic stirrers market during the forecast period. Countries such as England, the U.S. have decided to impose a ban on plastic stirrers owing to increasing awareness regarding negative impact on the environment. Single use plastic stirrers are one of the key contributors of plastic waste generation which is a challenge to the environment. The availability of alternative materials for stirrers such as wood, molded fiber and metal in the market are expected to hamper the growth of plastic stirrers market due to recyclability of the wood, molded fiber and metal stirrers.

The manufacturers of plastic stirrers are inclining towards manufacturing of bio-degradable stirrers. For an instance, Diageo plc., alcoholic beverages company, based in London, England has started to remove non-biodegradable stirrers. The company has taken this step to minimize plastic waste and increasing concerns about the negative environmental impact associated with the improper disposal of plastic stirrers. According to a report presented by the U.K. government on the future of seas, nearly 70% of the waste in the seas comes from the plastic. These factors are expected to decline the global plastic stirrers market during the forecast period.

Global Plastic Stirrers Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global plastic stirrers market has been segmented into

Single use plastic stirrers

Multiple use plastic stirrers

On the basis of length, the global plastic stirrers market has been segmented into

Less than 90 mm

90 mm to 200 mm

More than 200 mm

On the basis of material, the global plastic stirrers market has been segmented into

Polyethylene (PE)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polypropylene (PP)

Others

On the basis of end use, the global plastic stirrers market has been segmented into

Foodservice Outlets

Institutional Foodservices

Online Ordering

Global Plastic Stirrers Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global plastic stirrers market has been divided into seven key regions as follows: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa, and Japan. Western Europe and Eastern Europe regions are expected to witness decline in the global plastic stirrers market during the forecast period.

Global Plastic Stirrers Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global plastic stirrers market are Huhtamaki Oyj, Stone Straw Limited, Beauty Plastics India, 101 Caffe Srl Italy, Dart Container Corporation, Fujian Xinming Daily Necessities Co., Ltd., Kingskong Enterprises Co., Ltd., Matosantos Commercial, Corp., Taizhou Jinxin Industry & Trade Co., Ltd., Aaditya Plastic Industries, Prayaga Industries, Huhtamaki Group, Darshan Plastics Company, North American Plastics and Chemicals, E. W. Hannas, Inc. Riverside Paper Co., Inc., Rockline Industries, Absolute Custom Extrusions, Inc., Hardwood Products Co., LLC, Plastirun Corporation, Instawares, LLC and among others.