Plywood Manufacturing Market : Global Industry Recent Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Top Players Worldwide 2022

Global plywood products market outlook is positive with growth potential for construction plywood. There is mounting pressure to increase investments, reduce prices and improve quality of plywood products. At the same time, emerging market growth, increasing investments, rapid urbanization and rising population, rapid growth in manufacturing and construction activity in emerging markets is driving the demand for plywood products for construction, packaging and transportation.

The plywood market reached a value of nearly REDACTED in 2017 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to nearly REDACTED by 2022.

The plywood market is fragmented Major players in the market are Celulosa Arauco y Constitucin S.A, Columbia Forest Products, Inc., Georgia-Pacific LLC, Dehua TB New Decoration Materials Co., Ltd. and UPM Group.

Construction plywood manufacturing accounted for the largest share of the plywood market in 2017 at REDACTED. The highest growth is also projected to come from construction plywood which is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED. Major factors included rapid urbanization in emerging markets leading to increased investments in manufacturing and construction industries, government investments in affordable housing and low mortgage rates. Increase in road connectivity in emerging and underdeveloped nations is increasing the demand for plywood for transportation.

Asia-Pacific is the largest plywood market, accounting for REDACTED of the global market. It was followed by North America and Western Europe region. Going forward, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the plywood market, estimated at grow at a CAGR of REDACTED, followed by North America which isexpected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED.

China is the largest market in terms of value and in the plywood market. India and China are forecasted to have the fastest growth, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED and REDACTED, respectively.”

Report Scope

This research report categorizes the plywood market by type include construction, furniture, flooring, packaging, transport and others.

Report Includes:

– 96 data tables

– Country specific data and analysis for USA, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, Australia, and South Africa

– An overview of the global market and future demand growth of the plywood manufacturing industry

– Description of the main industry drivers and opportunities with detailed focus on the current and future trends

– Coverage of government initiatives, regulatory bodies and major associations representing plywood manufacturing industry

– Detailed company profiles of major players in the market, including Georgia-Pacific LLC, UPM Group, Dehua Tb New Decoration Materials Co., Ltd., Columbia Forest Products, Inc. and Celulosa Arauco y Constitucin S.A.

