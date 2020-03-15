Polyglycolic Acid Market Advanced Technologies and Innovations 2023

Global Polyglycolic Acid Market: Snapshot

Customarily, polyglycolic acid is used in the production of absorbable sutures, attributable to its high elasticity. In any case, these days, it is seeing an across the board application in shale gas extraction, which is probably going to introduce lucrative scope for the market players in the forthcoming years. Polyglycolic acid producers are additionally anticipated to see enormous development opportunity in the years to come because of the developing inclination of customers for food products with plastic bundling.

The global market for polyglycolic acid is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 10.10% within the forecast period from 2015 to 2023. The market was evaluated to be of worth US181.7 mn back in 2014, and is likely to reach around US$424.5 mn by the end of 2023.

Increased Use of Absorbable Sutures to Bolster Market Demand

The demand for polyglycolic acid has gotten a solid push from the developing utilization of absorbable sutures in the course of the most recent couple of years. Prior to its boundless application in shale gas extraction, and packaging, polyglycolic acid was for the most part used in the development of absorbable sutures. As these sutures disintegrate in the body as the injury mends, they needn’t bother with reviving of the body parts for their evacuation. This factor has expanded the use of these sutures in the treatment of interior injuries, prompting a critical flood popular for polyglycolic acid.

On the other side, the high expenses of polyglycolic acid is probably going to constrain its application extensively throughout the years to come. Being an expensive material, it is confronting serious trouble in its expansive scale commercialization, which is making an obstruction in its use crosswise over different application zones. Aside from this, the absence of awareness among individuals with respect to the utilization of polyglycolic acid is additionally anticipated to hamper its demand in future.

Geographically, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa are the key territorial markets for polyglycolic acid. In 2014, North America rose as the market leader with a share of over 70%. The commercial sale of shale gas has expanded the utilization of polyglycolic acid in the region, which is probably going to improve the development over the coming years. The revenue created by polyglycolic acid in this region is evaluated to expand at a CAGR of around 10.4% in the forecast period.

Mergers and Acquisition to Be a Main Strategy Followed by Major Firms

With Kureha PGA LLC holding a market share of almost 84%, the global market for polyglycolic acid exhibited an exceptionally focused and monopolistic competitive scene few years back. Throughout the following couple of years, no noteworthy change is was witnessed in the present course of action, inferable from which the opposition in the market is foreseen to stay low.

Kureha Corp., which is the main business scale maker of polyglycolic acid used in non-restorative applications, is probably going to remain the key investor of this market in the upcoming years. Nevertheless, different players, for example, EI Du Pont De Nemours and Co., Teleflex Inc., and Huizhou Foryou Medical Devices Co. Ltd. may pick up speed in biomedical and medical applications.

