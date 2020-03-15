Potato Starch Market l Top Impacting Factors To Growth Of The Industry with Key Players Emsland Group, Beteiligungs-AG, SÜDSTÄRKE GMBH

Potato starch, as the name suggests, refers to the starch derived from potatoes. Starch grains or leucoplasts as it is also known as are found in the cells of the root tubers of potato plants. Potatoes are crushed to extract starch from them. The starch grain are then released from the cells that are destroyed. It is then washed out and dried to convert them into powder.

Potato starch has applications in numerous ready-to-eat products and ready-to-mix food products including curry, baked goods, and dessert mix. Additionally, it has several applications across convenience food products globally and especially across the developing countries. These factors are expected to fuel growth of the global potato starch market in coming years.

Potato starch comes with typical large oval spherical granules that range in size between 5 to 100 μm. Potato starch is considered a very refined one, containing very less of fat or protein. This renders the powder a clear white hue. When the starch is cooked, it comes with typical characteristics of good clarity, neutral taste, long texture, high binding strength, and minimum tendency to yellowing or foaming of the solution.

Some of the noted players that are operating in the global potato starch market comprise Emsland Group, Beteiligungs-AG, SÜDSTÄRKE GMBH, PEPEES Group, and Cargill, Inc. However, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg or BENELUX is anticipated to expand with a most lucrative CAGR in terms of value over the forecast period.