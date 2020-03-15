Potato Starch Market l Top Impacting Factors To Growth Of The Industry with Key Players Emsland Group, Beteiligungs-AG, SÜDSTÄRKE GMBH
Potato starch, as the name suggests, refers to the starch derived from potatoes. Starch grains or leucoplasts as it is also known as are found in the cells of the root tubers of potato plants. Potatoes are crushed to extract starch from them. The starch grain are then released from the cells that are destroyed. It is then washed out and dried to convert them into powder.
Potato starch has applications in numerous ready-to-eat products and ready-to-mix food products including curry, baked goods, and dessert mix. Additionally, it has several applications across convenience food products globally and especially across the developing countries. These factors are expected to fuel growth of the global potato starch market in coming years.
Potato starch comes with typical large oval spherical granules that range in size between 5 to 100 μm. Potato starch is considered a very refined one, containing very less of fat or protein. This renders the powder a clear white hue. When the starch is cooked, it comes with typical characteristics of good clarity, neutral taste, long texture, high binding strength, and minimum tendency to yellowing or foaming of the solution.
The global potato starch market has garnered a revenue of around US$5,000 mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach a market value of US$7,178.4 mn by the end of 2026. The market is growing and is anticipated to rise at 4.6% CAGR over the forecast period, from 2017 to 2026.
Accelerated Demand to Rise from Adhesiveness of Potato Starch
The textile industry is thriving worldwide and particularly across the developing countries such as China and India. It has led to the increased consumption of potato starch. Besides, potato starch also finds it usage across textile sizing activities in cotton clothes. Rising demand for potato starch for textile sizing is influencing the global potato starch market positively.
Furthermore, starch is an adhesive material and it finds usage during the process of size mix due to many factors such as tuning of starch properties as per the requirement. It is also cost-effective as compared to other substitutes. It has been observed that potato starch is gaining substantial traction worldwide.
On the other hand, certain important factors are restraining the growth of global potato starch market. Those are the volatility of raw materials such as potatoes’ price due to climatic changes. Besides, seasonal variations and constant changing climate are lowering crops’ quality owing to uneven and critical rainfall patterns. Such fluctuations are resulting in fluctuation of the costs of crops and curbing growth of the global potato starch market.
On the regional front, the global potato starch market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, And the Middle East & Africa. Off all the regions, Europe accounted for the leading share of the global potato starch market in 2018 with regards to value and volume. The market in North America is anticipated to obtain significant share by the end of 2026. This growth of the global potato starch market is attributed to the demand for potato starch and the demand for accessibility is growing across these geographies.
