Projection Mapping Equipment Market Value Share, Supply Demand, Share And Value Chain 2019-2022
ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Global Projection Mapping Equipment Market – By Type (Projectors, Switchers, Others), Rental Market (Type, Event) – Opportunities and Forecast (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2022”.
This global Projection Mapping Equipment market report provides data for the estimated year (2018) and forecast year (2022) in terms of both, volume (MT) and value (US$ Mn). The report also consists of macroeconomic factors, forecast factors, and a market outlook of the global Projection Mapping Equipment market. The report includes a porter five force analysis of Projection Mapping Equipment, and drivers, restraints, and trends of the global Projection Mapping Equipment market.
A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Projection Mapping Equipment Market By Type (Projectors, Switchers), Rental (By Type of Equipment, By Type of Projection Mapping, Application), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA), By Countries (United States, Canada, Germany, Spain, China Japan and UAE)
According to Azoth Analytics research report “Global Projection Mapping Equipment Market – By Type (Projectors, Switchers, Others), Rental Market (Type, Event) – Opportunities and Forecast (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2022)”, the global projection mapping equipment market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 17.33 % during 2017– 2022.
The segment of projection mapping projectors witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and is expected to grow in the forecast period on the back of augmentation in the number of events that require multiple projectors which further amplifies demand for the varied types of projectors. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global projection mapping equipment market in 2016. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of North America region include rising number of sporting and music events implementing the projection mapping technology.
Scope of the Report
Global Projection Mapping Equipment Market (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017E-2022F)
- Global Projection Mapping Equipment Market – Size and Growth
- By Type-Projectors, Switchers
- Rental Market-By Type of Equipment, By Type of Projection Mapping, Application, List of Projection Mapping Events
Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)
Projection Mapping Equipment Market – Size and Growth
- By Type-Projectors, Switchers
Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, Germany, Spain, Japan China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia)
Projection Mapping Equipment Market – Size and Growth
- By Type-Projectors, Switchers
Rental Market Analysis
- By Type of Equipment
- By Type of Projection Mapping
- Application
- List of Projection Mapping Events
Other Report Highlights
- Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints
- Market Trends
- SWOT Analysis
- Company Analysis – Sony Electronics, Epson, Panasonic, Barco, Ross Video, Grass Valley, Christie Digital Systems, BenQ
