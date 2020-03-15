Prostate Stents Market Is Segmented On The Basis Of Product, Technology And End User 2026

Prostate stents are medical devices used to keep open the space surrounding prostatic urethra and bladder neck in order to allow smooth urine flow in case of urine incontinence. These stents are effective in alleviating the bladder outlet obstruction resulted from benign prostatic hyperplasia (common among men aged above 70 years). However, a prostate stent should not be positioned too proximal to the external sphincter because it could cause urine incontinence. Other complications caused by prostate stents include risk of formation of bladder stones and granulation tissues. Additional formation of tissue surrounding the stent could obstruct the normal urine flow.

According to Scientific Reports, the global prevalence of benign prostatic hyperplasia was estimated at 26% in 2017 and it increases with age. The global prostate stents market is primarily driven by increase in cases of benign prostatic hyperplasia, diagnosis and treatment rates among men, preference for minimally invasive surgery, health care infrastructure, availability of prostate stents, and presence of major players. Stringent regulatory landscape and product recalls are likely to hamper the growth of the global prostate stents market during the forecast period. However, mergers and acquisitions among major players, increase in R&D investments by key manufacturers, and technological advancements are projected to drive the global prostate stents market in the next few years.

In terms of material type, the global prostate stents market can be segmented into metal, plastic, and others. Metal stents have significant advantages in the urology field. The risk of urethral injury is low when a metal stent is inserted by compressing it through the urethra.

Based on product type, the global prostate stents market can be bifurcated into permanent and temporary. Several studies have indicated that the use of permanent stents causes migration of stents and recurrence of urinary tract infections. Development of plastic stents could eliminate the problem of stent migration.

In terms of end-user, the global prostate stents market can be divided into hospitals, clinics, and others. The hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2017. The others segment includes home care and academic & research institutes.

Geographically, the global prostate stents market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. According to the American Urological Association, benign prostatic hyperplasia is a common urologic abnormality in the U.S. and its incidence increases with age. North America held the largest share of the global prostate stents market in 2017, owing to significant incidence of benign prostatic hyperplasia among men, high diagnostic and treatment rates of benign prostatic hyperplasic, robust health care infrastructure, availability of health care re-imbursement for treatment of urological diseases in the U.S., presence of major players, and availability of prostate stents. Europe held the second largest market share in 2017 due to higher awareness about the outcomes of benign prostatic hyperplasia, presence of major companies, and availability of prostate stents. A study published in the World Journal of Urology in 2015 stated that older men in Europe with higher education, access to health care, and involved in medical services are more likely to self-report being diagnosed.

Developing health care infrastructure, larger patient population, intense competition between domestic players and global players, and technological advancements are projected to drive the prostate stents market in Asia Pacific. High cost of prostate stents and underdeveloped health care infrastructure in Latin America and Middle East & Africa are likely to restrain the prostate stents market during the forecast period.

Major companies in the global prostate stents market are SRS Medical, Pnn Medical A/S, Boston Scientific, Allium Medical, and C. R. Bard (part of BD), among others.

