Sample Concentrator Market Scope by Trends and Opportunities to Expand Significantly by 2026

Traditional method for concentrating samples in incubators or water bath were tedious and time consuming. Advanced sample concentrator available in the market today has reduced the time required for concentrating sample. Concentrated sample is required for sample preparation for various applications, such as, clinic diagnostic assays, drug screening, hormone assay, chromatographic analysis, scintillation counting, etc. Sample concentrator is used for concentrating multiple samples in a block heater simultaneously. It consists of a simple gas delivery system and needles. Needles are usually made of stainless steel and are available in various sizes. PTFE coated needles are available in the market, specifically for evaporation of corrosive solutions. For concentrating sample, sample concentrator passes inert gas through stainless steel needles over the surface of samples.

Compact unit, such as sample concentrator, can also be used in fume-hood for evaporation of toxic substances, fast and efficient evaporation, and research and development activities in life sciences. Features such as accurate height control, wide temperature range, digital heater, unique gas delivery system, and automatic vacuum release are likely to propel the sample concentrator market during the forecast period. However, stringent regulatory framework and lack of adequate funding in laboratories are anticipated to impact the global sample concentrator market in the near future.

The global sample concentrator market can be segmented based on product, concentrator system, end-user, and region. Based on product, the market can be divided into 96 well plate sample concentrator, microcentrifuge tube sample concentrator, and accessories & others. The accessories & others segment consists of rotars, needles, thermal & aluminum block, etc. Microcentrifuge tube sample concentrator is a rapidly growing segment, contributing to the overall growth of the 96 well plate sample concentrator market. In microcentrifuge, needles are inserted into a silicone matrix and can be spaced to fit varying combinations of tubes, right from 26 mm tubes to 0.2 mL microcentrifuge tubes. The 96 well plate sample concentrator segment is likely to grow significantly during the forecast period, as large number biological samples can be stored in a single 96 well plate than in microcentrifuge tube.

In terms of concentrator system, the global sample concentrator market can be segmented into vaccum concentrator system, nitrogen evaporators system, centrifugal concentrator system, and others. Vaccum concentrator system is expected to propel the growth of the sample concentrator market, as it supports various tube configurations, such as, microcentrifuge tubes, vials and microplates, large volume flasks, and evaporation modes of different solvents.

Based on end-user, the global sample concentrator market can be divided into research institutes, pharmaceutical companies, diagnostic & pathology laboratories, and others. Collaboration between health care products manufacturing companies and research organizations is contributing to the rapid growth of research institutes, thereby driving the overall sample concentrator market. Pharmaceutical companies are focusing on building well-equipped research & development infrastructure to conduct result-driven research which can help them to grow their product portfolio and market share. Thus, pharmaceutical companies are expected to augment the growth of the global sample concentrator market during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the global sample concentrator market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Lain America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is a leading market for sample concentrator as a large number of major health care market players are present in the region. Europe is the second dominating market of sample concentrator as it witnesses the execution of a large number of research projects. Furthermore, research organizations in North America and Europe are well-funded and have advanced laboratory infrastructure. The sample concentrator market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period as government focus has shifted toward technological and research-based growth of the region.

Key players operating in the global sample concentrator market includes Cole-Parmer, Chromosystems Instruments & Chemicals GmbH, Labconco, eppendorf, Organomation Associates, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Hercuvan Labs Systems, Biotage AB, and Scharlab, S.L.

