Single Agent Chemotherapy Market Competitive Analysis 2014 to 2020

The idea of creating a singular therapeutic drug for multiple forms of cancer has been a widely coveted topic in the healthcare industry. Multiple agents have so far been explored as prime contenders for single agent chemotherapy, especially for esophageal cancer and breast cancer. Currently, for esophageal cancer, single agent chemotherapy has been observed to have short lived responses, which is one of the primary reasons for the greater proportion of usage of combinational chemotherapy. A large number of drug combinations in esophageal chemotherapy are based off cisplatin. A similar case is currently made in favor of combinational chemotherapy for metastatic breast cancer, where research shows that combination chemotherapy gives better overall results than the sequential treatment of a patient using single agents. However, the benefits of combinational chemotherapy do not suffice to answer for the massive risks or side effects that they hold. Combinational chemotherapy is known to hold a much higher rate of toxicity than single agent chemotherapy. The impact of the former is also largely negative on the mental health of a patient along with their social life. This implies a chance of a lower quality of life for the patient after chemotherapy with combination chemotherapy than with single agent chemotherapy.

Single agent chemotherapy refers to the treatment of cancer with a potent single chemotherapy drug instead of multiple chemotherapy agents. Though, the combination chemotherapy is standard treatment method in most of cancer cases, increasing burden of high risk side effects and adverse effects of combination therapy has promoted use of single agent in management of cancer. Single agent chemotherapy offers some advantages as compared to combination chemotherapy treatment such as in reducing negative effects on quality of life by minimizing toxicity and unwanted side effects. Sequential single-agent treatment is also gaining popularity because of the potential merits associated with single-agent chemotherapy. Single agent chemotherapy also allows for greater dose intensity of drug in some severe conditions.

High incidence of life threatening adverse effects in many cases of combination therapy and high cost of treatment associated with multiple agents are some of the major drivers of single agent chemotherapy market. Rising number of cancer cases globally will further enhance the growth of this market since chemotherapy is considered to be one of the most effective treatments of the cancer. According to the Cancer Research U.K., 14.1 million cancer cases were recorded globally in 2012 alone in the U.K. In addition, factors such as less toxicity and impairment of quality of life have widened the acceptance of single agent chemotherapy amongst patients. Furthermore, huge investment in research and development by pharmaceutical companies, extensive academic and industry collaborations and innovation in targeted drug delivery technologies have shown immense possibilities in future growth of single agent chemotherapy market. However, increasing resistance against single chemotherapy agent over the course of treatment and delayed tumor response rate as compared to combination therapy are some of the key factors restraining the growth of single agent chemotherapy.

The global single agent chemotherapy market has been segmented on the basis of major drug classes, type of cancer and chemotherapy drugs. Major classes of single agent chemotherapy drugs are alkylating agents, anti-tumor antibiotics, mitotic inhibitors, antimetabolites and miscellaneous single chemotherapy drugs. Alkylating agents is the largest segment of single agent chemotherapy market. By type of cancer, single agent chemotherapy market has been segmented into brest cancer, lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, genitourinary cancer, head & neck cancer, endocrine cancer, gynecologic cancers, blood cancer, brain cancer and others. Brest cancer constituted the largest segment by type of cancer for single agent chemotherapy market in 2013. Some of the most popular single agent chemotherapy drugs include chlorambucil, fludarabine, bendamustine, mitomycin, teniposide, vinblastine, carboplatin, dacarbazine, procarbazine, doxorubicin, ramucirumab, ado-trastuzumab and imatinib.

Based on geography, the single agent chemotherapy market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The North American region was recognized as the largest single agent chemotherapy market across the globe in 2013, followed by Europe. Ongoing robust research activities for the development of drugs and biologics, high prevalence of cancer and astronomically high healthcare expenditure are some of the major driving factors for growth in these regions. Cancer is the second most common cause of death in the U.S. The National Institutes of Health estimated overall costs of cancer in 2010 at USD 157 billion. Asia-Pacific is expected to be a one of the fastest growing markets during the forecast period from 2014 to 2020. This high growth is primarily due to improving economic condition in countries such as India, China and Malaysia, and large population base in Asia-Pacific region.

Some of the key players operating in this market globally include Sanofi-Aventis, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly & Co, ImClone Systems Inc., GlaxoSmithKline AstraZeneca, Schering-Plough, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries and Roche.