Smart Garbage Monitoring Systems Market: Comprehensive Evaluation Of The Market Via In-Depth Qualitative Insights

A smart garbage monitoring system is a highly advanced system that helps to keep towns clean. This system can easily monitor the waste and notify the weight and level of waste collected in the waste containers through a web page. Additionally, a smart garbage monitoring system indicates the toxic gas formation status inside the waste container.

Smart garbage monitoring systems use ultrasonic sensors to detect the waste level and also compare it with the level of the waste container’s depth. The system mainly makes use of the global system for mobile communication (GSM) modem, organic light emitting diode (OLED) screen, advanced virtual reduced (AVR) instruction set microcontroller for transfer data, and a signal. The system is extensively utilized in residential, commercial, and industrial applications, apart from colleges and universities.

Smart Garbage Monitoring Systems Market- Competitive Landscape

In June 2018, Enevo a key provider of waste management solutions raised funding of US$15.8 million for waste management solutions. The main objective of this funding is to expand the company’s waste management solutions worldwide to capture more customers and market share.

In May 2016, OnePlus Systems Inc. completely acquired SmartBin, a key provider of IoT based remote monitoring systems for the waste & recycling industry. This acquisition would help the company to enhance its product portfolio to capture more market share worldwide.

OnePlus Systems Inc.

Founded in 1989 and based in United States, OnePlus Systems Inc. is one of the key manufacturers of container fullness and control systems across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company provides IoT based monitoring and security solutions for manufacturers, retailers, hospitals, and waste management industry.

Ecube Labs Co.,

Founded in 2011 and located in South Korea, Ecube Labs Co., is specialized in IoT based waste management and logistics solutions and provides the solutions across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company provides ultrasonic fill-level sensors, predictive analysis platform, fleet management solutions, data analytic cloud platform, and solar-powered waste compacting bins.

Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH

Founded in 1945 with headquarters in Germany. Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH is a pioneer in electrical explosion protection and sensor technology worldwide. The company provides wide-ranging industrial sensors that includes ultrasonic sensors, proximity and photoelectric sensors, rotary encoders, inclination & acceleration sensors, identification systems, positioning systems, and logic control units and accessories.

Enevo

Founded in 2010 and based in Finland. Enevo is a key provider of waste management solutions that includes a revolutionary sensor, dynamic analytics platform, and customer service across residential, municipalities, restaurants, commercial real estate, and retail. The company offers its services across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

IoTracX Pvt. Ltd.

Founded in 2016 and located in Karnataka, India. IoTracX Pvt. Ltd. provides IoT based hardware & software solutions for smart cities, inventory management, and agriculture. It is actively engaged in various emerging technologies that includes blockchain, AI, and IoT to provide efficient solutions to customers worldwide.

Some of the other prominent players in the smart garbage monitoring systems market are IBM Corporation, Covanta Holding Corporation, Evoeco, Ltd., Waviot, and Waste Link, Corp.

Smart Garbage Monitoring Systems Market Dynamics

Rapid adoption of IoT based monitoring solutions driving the smart garbage monitoring systems market

IoT based monitoring solutions offer significant advantages in the overall implementation of smart garbage monitoring systems. It comprises retrofitting garbage bins with connected sensors, which can easily detect the weight and level of the garbage and convey this information to a server installed in the city’s Data Center through a cellular network. Municipal corporations especially outsource their waste management work to independent contractors, so they can use IoT technologies to monitor any type of waste in the city. IoT based sensors can also monitor the level of alternate fuel generated from the processed waste. Therefore, rapid adoption of IoT based monitoring solutions is positively impacting the smart garbage monitoring systems market worldwide.

Low awareness in developing or under-developed countries restraining the market growth

Currently, many developing and under-developed countries are unaware about smart garbage monitoring solutions. These countries still do not know the advantages of such advanced monitoring solutions, resulting in low levels of operational efficiency and technology infrastructure. However, increasing number of initiatives by many organizations is expected to overcome this challenge and create an appropriate environment to adopt novel technologies.