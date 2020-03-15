Smartphone OS Market | Major Companies, Strategies, CAGR Status, Growth and Forecast 2025

A smartphone operating system (OS) is essential engine which helps to run the smartphone smoothly. Operating systems of a smartphone manages both the software and hardware to create an easy user experience. Android, BlackBerry, iOS and Windows are the most common OS used in smart phone.

In addition, increasing number of mobile devices and mobile users has fueling the smartphone OS market and is expected a significant growth during the forecast period. Rising use of mobile devices and growing dependency on smart phone in daily life the smartphone OS market in rising and is anticipated a positive growth during the forecast period. However, the complexity in design of smart phone is acting as a restraint of smartphone OS market. Many manufacturers are focusing on this matter and they are trying to make it user friendly, therefore the impact of this restraint is medium and is expected to be low during the forecast period.

The Android OS is Google’s open and free programming stack that incorporates a middleware, operating systems and key applications for use on cell phones, including smart phone. Updates for the Android OS have been produced under “dessert propelled” adaptation names (Cupcake, Donut, Eclair, Gingerbread, Honeycomb, Ice Cream Sandwich, Jellybean, Kitkat, Lollipop, Marshmallow and Nougat) with new version is coming base in sequential order arrange with new upgrades and enhancements. iPhone’s operating systems was initially created for use on its iPhone gadgets.

Presently, the smart phone operating system is known to as iOS and is supported on different Apple gadgets including the iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch. The iOS operating system is accessible only in Apple gadgets as the organization does not permit the OS for outsider equipment. Windows Mobile is Microsoft’s operating systems utilized as a part of smart phone and mobile phones. The Mobile OS based on the Windows CE 5.2 kernel. n 2010 Microsoft announced another mobile phone organize called Windows Phone 7. In others segment includes BlackBerry, MeeGo OS, Palm OS.

The BlackBerry operating systems is an exclusive versatile working framework created by Research in Motion for use in the organization’s mainstream BlackBerry handheld gadgets. The BlackBerry stage is well known to corporate clients as it offers synchronization with Microsoft Exchange, Novell GroupWise, Lotus Domino email and different business programming, when utilized with the BlackBerry Enterprise Server.