Sodium Hydroxide Market Future Growth, Size & Revenue Projection To 2025

Scope of Sodium Hydroxide Market: Sodium hydroxide is also known as caustic soda, caustic, and lye. Anhydrous (100%, solid) caustic soda has a chemical formula of NaOH and a molecular weight of 40.00.

It is available commercially in the form of liquid, solid, flakes, or particles. Sodium hydroxide has diverse industrial applications due to its strong alkaline nature. It is integral to the manufacture of petroleum products, pulp and paper, alumina, textiles, and soaps and detergents, along with its application in chemical processing, water treatment and petroleum processing.

For commercial purposes, caustic soda is used either in a 32%, 45% of 50% etc. aqueous solution or as a solid. Industrially, caustic soda is most commonly manufactured by the electrolysis of a sodium chloride (NaCl) solution. The co-products formed from the electrolytic production of caustic soda are chlorine and hydrogen.

In the past several years, the price of sodium hydroxide showed a trend of fluctuations due to the change of global demand ans supply. In future, the sodium hydroxide price will be full of uncertainty and not yet on a stable footing, affected by the global economy.

China is the largest producer and consumer of sodium hydroxide, driven by its status as the workshop of the world; Currently the sodium hydroxide in China is being excess of production capacity and the government and the top players are thinking to curb overcapacity in chlor-alkali. In future, China will remain its existing status and will have more greater influence on global sodium hydroxide supply and demand. There are lots of producers in China, but most of them are small and medium-sized producers and supply the low-end price, low price and fierce competition.

North America is the second producer and consumer, and the American producers like Dow Chemical, OxyChem, Axiall and Olin Corporation, are dominating the North America market, these players also play important role in global market.

Global Sodium Hydroxide market size will increase to 42800 Million US$ by 2025, from 29800 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Sodium Hydroxide.

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, Sodium Hydroxide market share and growth rate of Sodium Hydroxide for each application, including-

Pulp & Paper

Textiles

Soap and Detergents

Aluminum Production

Others

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, Sodium Hydroxide market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

by Production Process

Causticization Method

Diaphragm Electrolysis Method

Ion Exchange Membrane Method by Purity

99% by Phase

Solid

Solution

What are the most recent advanced technologies adopted by Sodium Hydroxide? How are the recent trends affecting growth in the global Sodium Hydroxide market? What are the key strategies used by players and service providers that are expected to impact the growth of the Sodium Hydroxide market? What are the resources available in respective regions that attract leading players in the Sodium Hydroxide market? What was the historical value and what will be the forecast value of the Sodium Hydroxide market?

