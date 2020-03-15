Squeeze Bottles Market: Enabling you to formulate growth strategies that increase your revenue

Squeeze bottle is bottle dispensing fluid by squeezing it. Squeeze bottles are commonly used in food, beverages, personal care and pharmaceutical industry. These bottles are mainly used for packaging of food products such as sauces, honey etc. Squeeze bottles are used for hot filling of food materials. Squeeze bottles stand on work surface wherein all pouches are not stand up. These bottles are user friendly, easy to use. By applying pressure the fluid can be dispensed out. The global market for squeeze bottles serves industries such as food & beverages, automobile, personal care & hygiene, health care & pharmaceutical, chemicals etc. The global market for squeeze bottles is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Squeeze Bottles Market: Dynamics

The global squeeze market is expected to grow due to several factors. Squeeze bottles find a wide range of applications in food, beverages, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, personal care etc. Manufacturers offer squeeze bottles having different closure types such as screw caps, flip top caps etc. Squeeze bottles are used for use with the newer inverted dispensing valve closures. Interest in plastic squeeze bottles has grown in the household cleaner market as well, offering the same directional and portion-controlled dispensing benefits.

Despite the positive outlook, there are some factors which might hamper the growth of the global squeeze bottles market. The availability of alternative packaging solutions such as pouches which are cost effective as well as flexible packaging options. Moreover, the stringent rules and regulations against the use of the plastic might hamper the growth of the global squeeze bottles market.

Squeeze Bottles Market: Segmentation

The market for squeeze bottles has been segmented on the basis of capacity, material type, closure type and end use industry.

On the basis of closure type, the global squeeze bottles market has been segmented as

Flip top cap

Plug orifice cap

Screw cap

others

On the basis of material type, the global squeeze bottles market has been segmented as

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

Polypropylene (PP)

High density polyethylene (HDPE)

others

On the basis of capacity, the global squeeze bottles market has been segmented as:

Up to 100 ml

100 ml to 250 ml

250 ml to 500 ml

500 ml to 750 ml

Above 750 ml

On the basis of end use industry, the global squeeze bottles market has been segmented as:

Food & beverages

Automobile

Personal care & hygiene

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Chemicals

Others

Geographically, the global market for squeeze bottles is divided into seven key regions as following:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Middle East & Africa

Japan

Squeeze Bottles Market: Research Methodology

The market number for squeeze bottles is derived on the basis of both primary and secondary research. Evaluation of the share of various sides squeeze bottles suppliers based on material and application through secondary research and data validation through primary interactions. The demand scope of the squeeze bottles market is estimated on the basis of penetration of squeeze bottles in various capacity. To calculate squeeze bottles market, detailed study of global food industry is done. The demand analysis of squeeze bottles in food, personal care and automotive industry is studied by secondary research. After this, consumption of squeeze bottles for all end use industry such as food, automotive and personal care is calculated.

Initially, in-depth secondary research is done to have the idea about overall market size, key industry players, industry associations, etc. Then, in order to conduct expert industry interviews a detailed discussion guide is created. After that a list of squeeze bottles manufacturers and squeeze bottles’ industry experts are developed. Interviews are conducted with experts. The data is then analyzed, to find qualitative and quantitative insights about the squeeze bottles industry.

Squeeze Bottles Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global squeeze bottles market are Genesis Industries, Inc., IonWays, LLC, Midland Manufacturing Company, Inc., Kyoraku Co., Ltd., The Original Squeeze Company, Suzhou Innovation Packaging Materials Co.,Ltd, Illing Company, Inc., Kaufman Container Company etc. Many small and regional players are expected to contribute to the global squeeze bottles market during the forecast period.