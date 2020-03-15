Stable Isotope-labeled Compounds Market Anticipated for Progressive CAGR Growth During 2018-2026

Stable isotope-labeled compounds are used to track the passage of an isotope through a process, reaction, or a metabolic pathway. The method utilizes non-radioactive isotopes which act as tracers in chemical and biochemical systems. These compounds are useful for studying steady and dynamic metabolomics. Stable isotope traces are often combined with mass spectrometry to give dynamic information regarding physiological regulation. They are routinely used to study biosynthesis and degradation of metabolites within healthy and diseased systems which help in the diagnosis of various metabolic diseases, such as diabetes. Thus, rising prevalence of diabetes and other metabolic diseases across the world drives the growth of the global stable isotope-labeled compounds market. Moreover, rise in research and development activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are expected to propel the growth of the global stable isotope labeled compounds market during the forecast period. However, high cost of stable isotope-labeled compounds is anticipated to restrain the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

The global stable isotope-labeled compounds market can be segmented based on type, application, end-user, and geography. In terms of type, the global market can be divided into Nitrogen-15, Oxygen-18, Deuterium, Carbon-13, and others (noble gases and metals). The deuterium segment is expected to hold the lion’s share of the market during the forecast period owing to increase in use of deuterium in various industrial applications. Based on application, the market can be segregated into pharmaceutical research, biomedical research, clinical diagnostics, and other applications.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/7016

The pharmaceutical research segment, followed by the biomedical research segment, is expected to hold a significant share of the market during the forecast period due to increase in investment in research and development in metabolomics by various pharmaceutical and biomedical companies. In terms of end-user, the stable isotope-labeled compounds market can be segregated into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, research & development institutes, hospitals & diagnostic centers, and others. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is expected to hold a dominant share of the market during the forecast period due to rise in the use of stable isotope-labeled compounds in pharmaceutical and biotechnological research and development.

Geographically, the global stable isotope labeled compounds market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe constituted a significant share of the global stable isotope-labeled compounds market due to increase in research and development activities, presence of large number of nuclear companies, growth of biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical sectors, and developed health care facilities in the regions. Rising research in metabolomics and increasing incidence and prevalence of metabolic diseases further boost the growth of global stable isotope labeled compounds market in North America and Europe. The stable isotope-labeled compounds market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Rise in investment by leading market players in the region, developing health care infrastructure, and rising research activities in metabolomics are driving the growth of the market in the region. The stable isotope labeled compounds market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is expected to expand at a steady pace during the forecast period owing to increase in investment by market players in these regions.

Request For TOC Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/7016

Key players operating in the global stable isotope-labeled compounds market include Medical Isotopes, Inc., Nordion, Inc., Omicron Bio chemicals, Inc., JSC Isotope, Cambridge Isotopes Laboratories, Inc., Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, URENCO, Ltd., Trace Science, Merck KGaA, and IsoSciences, LLC.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/pharmaceuticals-healthcare-and-medical-devices/7016/stable-isotope-labeled-compounds-global-market-research-reports

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.