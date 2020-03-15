Stand-Up Pouches Market to Expand at a CAGR of 5.4% over 2018 to 2026 with Advancements in the Packaging Industry

The demand within the global stand-up pouches market has been rising on account of advancements in the field of product packaging, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR). The presence of a large number of vendors in the global stand-up pouches market is a salient feature of the market. Several growth strategies have been introduced by vendors in the global stand-up pouches market in recent times. The most distinct strategy of the vendors in the stand-up pouches market is the manufacture of attractively designed pouches. The market players in the global stand-up pouches market are expected to introduce innovative marketing strategies in order to aid market growth.

The leading vendors in the global stand-up pouches market are focusing on introducing new lines of products in order to get an edge over competitors. Furthermore, these vendors have also generated a huge amount of revenues by increasing the number of designs that they manufacture. The entry of new vendors in the global stand-up pouches market has invited a response from the larger vendors. The smaller players in the global stand-up pouches market are expected to form strategic alliance in order to counter the strategies of the prominent players. Some of the key players in the global stand-up pouches market are Glenroy, Inc., Amcor Ltd., Mondi Group, Sonoco Products Company, Berry Global Group, Coveris Holdings S.A., Winpak Ltd., and Bischof+Klein SE & Co. KG.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) predicts that the global stand-up pouches market would expand at a decent CAGR of 5.4% over the period between 2018 and 2026. Furthermore, the global stand-up pouches market would reach an unprecedented value by the end of the forecast period. On the basis of geography, the global stand-up pouches market has been led by North America over the past decade.

Request A Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=9620

Advancements in Packaging Industry to Drive Market Demand

The demand within the global stand-up pouches market has been growing at a steady pace. However, the growth graph of the global stand-up pouches market is expected to gather momentum in the years to follow. The need for seamless and resilient packaging that can attract the consumers has played a vital role in market growth. Moreover, the need for attaching strong caps and covers on packaging materials has also given an impetus to the growth of the global stand-up pouches market. The total revenue index of the global stand-up pouches market is expected to improve in the years to follow. Popularity of aseptic stand-up pouches has emerged as a key driver of demand within the global market in recent times.

Use of Stand-Up Pouches in Multiple Industries

The demand for stand-up pouches is projected to trace an upward trajectory in the years to follow. This majorly owes to the use of stand-up pouches for packaging pet products and foods. Furthermore, packaging of sodas and other drinks is also done with the help of stand-up pouches, which has in turn aided the growth of the global market. The relevance of sealable stand-up pouches has also increased in recent times which has in turn given a push to market growth. The need for ensuring safety across the packaging sector has played a vital role in the growth of the global stand-up pouches market. The availability of stand-up pouches with varying capacities has also given a thrust to the growth of the global market.