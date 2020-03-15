Strategic business report on Global SMD Thin Film Resistors Market- Study and Forecast 2019-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global SMD Thin Film Resistors Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

The resistive layer is sputtered (vacuum deposition) onto a ceramic base. This creates a uniform metallic film of around 0.1 micrometer thick. Often an alloy of Nickel and Chromium is used (Nichrome). They are produced with different layer thicknesses to accommodate a range of resistance values. The layer is dense and uniform, which makes is suitable to trim the resistance value by a subtractive process. With photo etching or by laser trimming patterns are created to increase the resistive path and to calibrate the resistance value. The base is often alumina ceramic, silicon or glass. Usually thin film is produced as a chip or SMD resistor, but the film can also be applied onto a cylindrical base with axial leads. In this case, more often the term metal film resistor is used.

Thin film is usually used for precision applications. They feature relatively high tolerances, low temperature coefficients and low noise. Also for high frequency applications thin film performs better than thick film. Inductance and capacitance are generally lower. The parasitic inductance of thin film can be higher if it is executed as a cylindrical helix (metal film resistor). This higher performance comes with a cost, which can be factors higher than the price of thick film resistors. Typical examples where thin film is used are medical equipment, audio installations, precision controls and measurement devices. The major applications are High precision: Measuring or monitoring equipment, medical or audio applications, precision controls.

