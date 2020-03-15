The World CBD Oil Market is growing continuously and expected to grow at a CAGR of 39.19% from 2019 to 2023

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global CBD Oil Market 2017-2021” New Document to its Studies Database

About CBD Oil

Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of the hundreds of cannabinoids found in the Cannabis sativa plant. CBD oil can be derived from two different species of cannabinoids: marijuana and hemp. The Americas dominated the global CBD oil market in 2016, followed by EMEA and APAC.

Hemp-based CBD oil products have a lower delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) concentration, whereas marijuana-derived CBD oil products have a relatively high concentration of THC.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global CBD oil market to grow at a CAGR of 39.19% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global CBD oil market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail sales of CBD oil products in various geographical regions and countries.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global CBD Oil Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• ENDOCA

• Gaia Botanicals

• Isodiol

• Medical Marijuana

Other prominent vendors

• Aurora Cannabis (AC)

• Cannoid

• CBD American Shaman

• Canopy Growth Corporation

• CV Sciences

• Elixinol

• Folium Biosciences

• IRIE CBD

• NuLeaf Naturals

• PharmaHemp

Market driver

• Health benefits of CBD oil

Market challenge

• Unwillingness to invest in cannabis industry

Market trend

• Growing influence of online retailing

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Global legal marijuana market

• Global CBD oil market

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT TYPE

• Global CBD oil market by product type

• Market overview

• Global marijuana-derived CBD oil products market

• Global hemp-derived CBD oil products market

PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – market size & forecast

• EMEA – market size & forecast

• APAC – market size & forecast

• Key leading countries

• US – market size & forecast

• Canada – market size & forecast

• Spain – market size & forecast

• UK – market size & forecast

• Australia – market size & forecast

• China – market size & forecast

• Market opportunity

PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

• Growing influence of online retailing

• Increasing number of countries legalizing marijuana and decriminalizing cannabis

• Advent of advanced cultivation processes

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive scenario

PART 12: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS

• ENDOCA

• Gaia Botanicals

• Isodiol

• Medical Marijuana

Continued…….

