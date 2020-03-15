U Panel Bags Market Strategies by Gulf Plastic Industries Co. SAOC, KPPolypack International, Palmetto Industries International, Inc., Conitex Sonoco Inc

U-Panel is highly acceptable flexible intermediate bulk container (FIBC), bulk or big bag because of its lifting capacity. U Panel Bags are made up of polypropylene tape woven fabric. U Panel Bags are used in industries for moving various types of materials. As compare to other FIBC, U Panel has more safety ratio and capacity to transport heavy and dense materials. Materials like sand, flake, granules, pellet and powder, dry or flowable products are carrying out with the help of U Panel Bags. U Panel Bags are standard solutions for dry or flowable material manufacturer or supplier to convey goods from one place to another. U Panel Bags are made up by two panels– one panel is of single fabric which covered two sides, and a bottom side and another panel of single fabric are covered remaining two side and bottom side. The hassle-free transportation of goods or material can be possible by U Panel Bags.

U Panel Bags Market: Dynamics

U Panel Bags are used globally because its application and types of material handling. Effective shipping and handling of dry bulk products are becoming more and more critical to a company’s competitiveness. Wasted time, cumbersome handling systems and expensive shipping charges are a thing of the past. U Panel Bags offer handlers of dry bulk products an edge by being designed to a customer’s specific needs. Many companies are engaged in manufacture various types of materials which are dry and flowable, granules and flakes in nature, so U Panel Bags are a good solution for them. U Panel Bags market is increasing in size as of new entries of product and consumer in the market.

U Panel Bags Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of U Panel Bags Market by applications are as follows:

Food grade

Multi-trip

Chemical

Conductive or static dissipative

Valve bags or liquid

Pharmaceutical Drugs

Fertilizers

Fiberglass

Construction materials (sand, gravel)

Pigments

Plastics

Refractories

Segmentation of U Panel Bags Market by fabric are as follows:

Type A Bags

Type B Bags

Type C Bags

Type D Bags

Segmentation of U Panel Bags Market by End-Use are as follows:

Pharmaceutical Drugs

Fertilizers

Fiberglass

Construction materials (sand, gravel)

Pigments

Plastics

Refractories

Seeds

Peanuts

Starch

Segmentation of U Panel Bags Market by Lifting Arrangements are as follows:

Cross-Corner Loops

Side-Seam Loops

Sleeve Lift

Hood Lift

Ancillary Loops

Double Stevedore

Straps Single Stevedore Strap

Segmentation of U Panel Bags Market by Filling & Closure Arrangements are as follows:

Open Top with Hem

Tie-Down Flap

Duffel Top

Open Top with Draw Cord

Filling Spout

Open Top & Tightening Holes

Segmentation of U Panel Bags Market by Discharge Arrangements are as follows:

Spout

Spout with Iris Protection

Petal Closure

Sewn Cover

Protection Flap

Full Drop Bottom

Conical base

U Panel Bags Market: Geographical Outlook

The global U Panel Bags market has been divided into seven regions –

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

North America is a largest U Panel Bags market followed by APEJ. APEJ is slightly behind to North America in numbers which may be ranked top in next few years. The Middle East and Africa are also emerging U Panel Bags market in past few years. Importance and need of U Panel Bags are increases in all regions because of development and expansion of industrial sectors. Key features like suitable for all materials, electrically conductive, anti-static and easy to weighing make it the first choice to U Panel Bags in the market.

U Panel Bags Market: Key Players

United Bags Inc, Midwestern Bag & Supply, LLC, Chuangda Group, Gulf Plastic Industries Co. SAOC, KPPolypack International, Palmetto Industries International, Inc., Conitex Sonoco Inc, Berry Global, Inc., Greif, Inc., Jebic Packaging Co. Ltd., Uniqpack FIBC Packaging Co.,Ltd, Al Siraj Holdings LLC, The Delta Group are the key manufacturer in U Panel Bags market.