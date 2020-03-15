United States Thermoplastic Composite Material Market Report 2018
In this report, the United States Thermoplastic Composite Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. United States Thermoplastic Composite Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/united-states-thermoplastic-composite-material-market-report-2018
Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:
The West
Southwest
The Middle Atlantic
New England
The South
The Midwest
with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Thermoplastic Composite Material in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast).
United States Thermoplastic Composite Material market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Thermoplastic Composite Material sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
BASF
Lanxess
DSM
SABIC
PolyOne
DuPont
Solvay
RTP
Celanese
Toray
TenCate
Teijin Limited
Kingfa Science and Technology
Genius
Quadrant AG
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
By Fiber Type
Glass Fiber
Carbon Fiber
Others
By Resin Type
Polypropylene (PP) Resin
Polyamide (PA) Resin
Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Resin
Others
By Product Type
Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites
Long Fiber Thermoplastic Composites
Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic Composites
Glass Mat Thermoplastic Composites
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Automotive
Aerospace/Aviation
Electrical and Electronics
Consumer Goods
Oil & gas
Medical
Other
