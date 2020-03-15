Wafer Level Package Dielectrics Market | From Research and Innovation to Market Deployment

Wafer Level Package (WLP) is a type of packaging used in the semiconductor industry for the packaging of Integrated Circuits (ICs) as it is very fragile in nature and highly susceptible to contamination, which can lead to improper working of the IC. WLP finds application in the ICs used in portable consumer electronic devices; for instance, smart phones. Increasing consumer demand for technologically advanced mobile devices that are capable of performing an array of functions in a single small-end product is a major factor propelling demand for wafer level packaging technology as compared to the conventional mode of packaging in case of semiconductors, thus boosting growth of the market for wafer level package dielectrics further. Comparatively, the low cost associated with the wafer level packaging as compared to the conventional packaging technology used in case of semiconductor packaging is also a major factor expected to boost growth of the market for wafer level package dielectrics over the forecast period.

The wafer level package dielectrics market is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period, and the major driving factor responsible for growth of the wafer level package dielectrics market is the rising demand for compact electronic devices with high performance and cost effective packaging in the semiconductor packaging industry. In case of conventional packaging, such as die level packaging, with the variation in size of the ICs, the cost of packaging becomes more as compared to the production cost of the ICs. On the contrary, wafer level packaging is much more cost-efficient as compared to the conventional packaging or the production cost of the ICs. The technological advancements in IC design & production are also, to an extent, propelling growth of the wafer level package dielectrics market currently. The wafer level packaging technology has certain perks over the traditional packaging technology, such as minimized electricity consumption and long battery life in case of mobile phones, and its compactness helps manufacturers design and develop ultra-thin mobile phones. However, fluctuations in some of the physical properties of the technology, such as the coefficient of thermal expansion of the materials of wafer with respect to the material of ICs, are considered as a drawback of the wafer packaging technology, which in turn might restraint growth of the market for wafer level package dielectrics.

The global wafer level package dielectrics market is segmented on the basis of type of wafer level packaging, application, and region. On the basis of type, the global market for wafer level package dielectrics is segmented into FOWLP (Fan-Out Wafer Level Package), FIWLP (Fan-in Wafer Level Package), FIWLCSP (Fan-in Wafer Level Chip Scale Package), flip chip, and 3DFOWLP. On the basis of applications, the global market for wafer level package is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace, defense, and healthcare.

On the basis of geography, the global rigid plastic packaging market is segmented into seven key regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. Among the aforementioned regions, the Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow at a promising CAGR, which is attributed to the increase in demand for smart phones globally.

For instance, recently, India become the second largest user of smart phones globally, beating the U.S. This is turn is expected to drive growth of the wafer level package dielectrics market in the country. Moreover, the presence of leading semiconductor manufacturers, such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, among others, is expected to have a positive effect on growth of the wafer level package dielectrics market in APEJ over the forecast period.