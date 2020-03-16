4-4 Diamino Sulfanilide (DASA) Market 2018 – 2026 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts

Dye intermediates are the building blocks for modern dyes. Dye intermediates include processed petrochemical products. 4-4 Diamino Sulfanilide (DASA) is one of the important dye intermediates. It is used in the production of dyes for various end-use industries such as textile, leather dyes, and printing inks. Most dye intermediates are manufactured from petrochemical downstream products. Therefore, any change in prices of crude oil affects the 4-4 Diamino Sulfanilide (DASA) market.

4-4 Diamino Sulfanilide (DASA) Market: Trends & Demands

Increase in demand for dye intermediates in textiles and extensive usage of 4-4 Diamino Sulfanilide (DASA) in leather dyes are some if the factors driving the 4-4 Diamino Sulfanilide (DASA) market. This is prompting companies to increase production of 4-4 Diamino Sulfanilide (DASA) . Additionally, easy availability of raw materials is anticipated to boost the demand for DASA in the near future.

The global 4-4 Diamino Sulfanilide (DASA) market is witnessing technological advancements. Companies are constantly striving to develop new and better ways to manufacture 4-4 Diamino Sulfanilide (DASA) . Development of new manufacturing processes of 4-4 Diamino Sulfanilide (DASA) is estimated to propel the market in the near future. However, volatility in prices of raw material is projected to hamper the 4-4 Diamino Sulfanilide (DASA) market.

4-4 Diamino Sulfanilide (DASA) Market: Key Segments

Based on grade, the 4-4 Diamino Sulfanilide (DASA) market can be bifurcated into standard and high purity. The high purity segment of the 4-4 Diamino Sulfanilide (DASA) market is anticipated to expand at a significant pace owing to the rise in demand for high purity grade of 4-4 Diamino Sulfanilide (DASA) in emerging economies such as India and China.

In terms of application, the 4-4 Diamino Sulfanilide (DASA) market can be divided into textiles, leather dyes, paints, printing inks, paper, and others. The leather dyes segment is anticipated to expand at a considerable pace due to the increase in demand for apparels in emerging economies of the world.

4-4 Diamino Sulfanilide (DASA) Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geography, the 4-4 Diamino Sulfanilide (DASA) market can be segregated into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is anticipated to constitute key share of the 4-4 Diamino Sulfanilide (DASA) market during the forecast period. The 4-4 Diamino Sulfanilide (DASA) market in the region is estimated to expand at a significant pace owing to the increase in demand for 4-4 Diamino Sulfanilide (DASA) in textile and leather dyes applications. Middle East & Africa is likely to be an attractive region of the 4-4 Diamino Sulfanilide (DASA) market during the forecast period due to the rise in demand for DASA in the textile industry in the region.

4-4 Diamino Sulfanilide (DASA) Market: Key Players

Prominent players operating in the global 4-4 Diamino Sulfanilide (DASA) market include Hangzhou Hairui Chemical Co., Ltd., Henan Tianfu Chemical Co.,Ltd., Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd., Bodal Chemicals Ltd., and Bhimani Dyechem Industries. These players engage in research & development activities, strategic alliances, and mergers & acquisitions to gain market share.

