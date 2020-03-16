Adsorption Equipment Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2027

Introduction

Adsorption equipment is used to adhere or bind atoms, ions, molecules, or particles from a liquid, gas, or dissolved solid on to a surface. It is used in industrial applications for odor control, recovery of volatile solvents such as benzene, ethanol, and trichloroethylene, and drying of process gas streams. Adsorption equipment is also incorporated into environmental systems for reclamation and remediation of contaminated water or air streams.

Global Adsorption Equipment Market: Trends & Developments

Various global government bodies have enacted stringent regulations on the emission of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) from various end-use industries such as automotive paint shop, chemical, printing, pharmaceutical, food & beverages, and semiconductor. This is expected to drive the demand for adsorption equipment, which help keep VOCs) in check. However, the availability of less expensive alternatives, such as fixed-bed adsorbers and fluidized-bed adsorbers, with low installation and maintenance costs is anticipated to restrain the global adsorption equipment market during the forecast period.

Global Adsorption Equipment Market: Segmentation

Based on end-use industry, the global adsorption equipment market can be segmented into automotive paints, printing, chemicals, semiconductor, and others. The automotive paints segment is expected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the implementation of stringent regulations on VOC emissions in automotive paint finishing facilities. Based on medium, the global adsorption equipment market can be divided into activated alumina, activated carbon, zeolites, and silica gel.

Activated alumina is an adsorbent made of aluminum oxide. It is used as a desiccant for drying gases and air, and as fluoride filter for drinking water. It is also commonly employed as an alternative to activated carbon for the removal of VOCs. Activated carbon is the commonly used industrial adsorbent. It is an inexpensive and versatile adsorbent used in air, gas, water, and metal purification. Zeolites are naturally occurring adsorbents used as dehumidifiers and air purifiers owing to their high retention and adsorption capacities even at high temperatures. They are often used with activated carbon for combined effectiveness.

Global Adsorption Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global adsorption equipment market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the global adsorption equipment market during the forecast period owing to the growth in industrialization in countries such as China and India. The market in the region is projected to expand at a healthy pace during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the major consumers of adsorption equipment in Asia Pacific. These countries are likely to retain their dominance throughout the forecast period. Expansion in the automotive industry in China and India is expected to create significant opportunities for the adsorption equipment market owing to the stringent regulations on VOC emissions generated by automotive paint finishing systems. The adsorption equipment market in Europe has reached maturity and is anticipated to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period.

Global Adsorption Equipment Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global adsorption equipment market include CECO Environmental, Monroe Environmental Corp., Taikisha Engineering India Pvt. Ltd., Chemische Thermische Prozesstechnik GmbH, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Environmental C & C Inc, TIGG LLC, Durr Group, and, Coastal Environmental Systems, Inc.