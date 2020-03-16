Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Equipment Market: Competitive Strategies, Regional Analysis Forecast 2023

Global Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Equipment Market: Overview

A breath analyzer, or commonly known as a breathalyzer, is a device – often portable – that can help law enforcement officers detect the presence of alcohol in a person’s breath. The instrument can help determine how much alcohol a person has consumed, allowing the official to take the necessary action depending on the offence. Although the name ‘breathalyzer’ was a trademark registered in 1954, it is commonly used as a common noun to describe any instrument that performs the above function.

A major portion of the global alcohol breathalyzer and drug testing equipment market finds use in the field of law enforcement and highway safety administrations. Modern use of breathalyzers involves public users who can identify whether the amount of alcohol they have consumed is within permissible limits to drive or not. Therefore, a growing number of public places such as restaurants and bars make use of their own breathalyzer system to prevent customers from breaking the law.

Similar cases can be made over the use of various drug tests to detect the presence of illegal drugs in a person’s body. Apart from law enforcement agencies, professional workplaces and businesses also make use of regular drug tests to ensure that their employees are free of illegal intoxicating substances.

The global alcohol breathalyzer and drug testing equipment market is presented in a statistical and explanatory format, where analysis of each factor in the market is discussed in terms of their future repercussions. A user can gain valuable insight over the market and its current growth opportunities, restraints, and overall influential trends that are and will continue to affect it. By understanding these trends, a market player or investor could derive a favorable strategy specific to their own benefit.

Global Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Equipment Market: Key Trends and Opportunities

The primary reason for the growth of the global alcohol breathalyzer and drug testing equipment market is the growing consumption of alcohol and other intoxicating substances across the world. The high number of alcohol and drug abuse cases is a significant propellant to the production and sales of breathalyzers and drug test equipment. Another factor promoting the growth of the global alcohol breathalyzer and drug testing equipment market is the growing demand for portable breathalyzers. Developments in concept, materials, and manufacturing processes have allowed the breathalyzer to be much smaller, cheaper, and more effective than its predecessors. The ease of portability of these machines, along with their lowering prices, is creating a higher demand in the global alcohol breathalyzer and drug testing equipment market.

The equipment used in the global alcohol breathalyzer and drug testing equipment market can be segmented on the basis of the sample that is being taken for testing. These equipment types include hair testing devices, urine testing devices, oral fluid testing devices, chromatography devices, immunoassay analyzers, fuel cell based breathalyzer, infrared based breath analyzer, and semiconductor based breathalyzer. Each segment takes up a different proportion of the global alcohol breathalyzer and drug testing equipment market, owing to their usefulness, accuracy of reading, ease of use, and cost of equipment.

The applications of the global alcohol breathalyzer and drug testing equipment market are widely segmented into drug detection and alcohol detection. Both segments contain a large number of end users, either associated with the government or otherwise. These end users include private sector companies, federal departments, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals.

Global Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Equipment Market: Key Companies

The key players in the global alcohol breathalyzer and drug testing equipment market include C4 Development Ltd., Alere Inc., Quest Products, Inc., BACtrack, Lion Laboratories Limited, Intoximeters, Inc., Lifeloc Technologies, Inc., and Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA. Each company plays an important part on the regional as well as global level in the market. In terms of geography, the global alcohol breathalyzer and drug testing equipment market is segmented into North America, the MEA, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America.

