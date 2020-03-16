Aluminium Closures Market: Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis with Forecast

Aesthetics and attractive packaging can help entice the sales of a product. Together, both great aesthetics and eye-catching packaging, can become a differentiating factor. The same is true with aluminium closures. With today’s manufacturing techniques, aluminium closures can take both, form and function roles. Primarily, these closures are used to keep the constituents inside the vessel for a specified shelf life. Other than that, aluminium closures also provide protection against oxygen, dirt and moisture.

The aluminum closures market is fairly fragmented in nature. It is marked by the presence of several small and large scale players who compete on the basis of price and product differentiation. Companies operating in the aluminium closures market are involved in a lot research and development to develop more convenient and functional closures. For example, O.Berk Company, LLC recently made closures that are 3D printed. The efforts of key market entities have drastically improved the quality of aluminium closures and opened new areas for their application. With the aforementioned developments in the aluminium closures market, the sale of aluminium closures is expected to surge and provide positive impetus for market growth in the years to come.

Market Taxonomy

The global aluminium closures market can be segmented on the basis of end-use industry as:

Beverage (alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages)

Healthcare

Food

Cosmetics & toiletries

Others

Research Methodology

The title “Aluminium Closures Market” has been chosen owing to the contribution of aluminium closures to the packaging and beverage industry. More and more industries are now adopting aluminium closures to seal materials more reliably. In addition to that, the aluminium closures market is expected to present a multi-million dollar incremental opportunity in the forecast years. For the aluminium closures market study, various parameters of demand and supply side have been taken into account. Among the major factors, their manufacturing has been tracked. Import-Export data for the same has been analyzed to arrive at the market size.

Moreover, individual companies and major market players in the aluminium closures market are also studied to triangulate the market size. The competition and innovations in the aluminium closures market have also been taken into account in addition to the investments made. Moreover, the market numbers have also been validated by industry experts through primary interviews.

Global Aluminium Closures Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global aluminium closures market are Crown Holdings Incorporated, Global Closure Systems, O.Berk Company, LLC, Pelliconi & C. – Societa’ per Azioni, Silgan Holdings, Alpha Packaging, Inc., Fontana Manufacturers (Pty) Ltd., Metal Closures Ltd., Manaksia Ltd., Guala Closures S.p.A., Nippon Closures Co., Ltd., MOCAP, Phoenix Closures, Inc., Reynolds Group Holdings, San Miguel Yamamura Packaging Corporation, Sonoco Products Company, Tecnocap S.p.A., WestRock Company, Herti JSC and Tri-Sure.

Future Prospects

The benefits of aluminium closures such as protection from dust, moisture and oxygen make them ideal for a number of industries, ranging from packaging to automotive. Thus, the many advantages aluminium closures provide against traditional methods are expected to drive the demand for this market. Moreover, aluminium closures are used extensively in the beverage industry. While the market is expected to ascend in the next few years, there are certain challenges too. The fluctuating prices of raw materials are expected to emerge as one of the major restraints to the market growth. Also, attributing to stringent regulations, key market players have funneled their R&D expenditure to innovate green products.

