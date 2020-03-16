Anti-arrhythmic Drugs Market to Develop Rapidly by 2025

Cardiovascular diseases is one of the major causes of death across the globe. According to the World Health Organization, the number of deaths caused by these diseases is expected to reach over 23 million by 2030. These are largely lifestyle diseases and about 16% of deaths caused by these diseases in 2012 were attributed to high blood pressure. Various classes of drugs used to treat cardiac disorders include calcium channel blockers, anti-adrenergic agents, anti-arrhythmic agents, diuretic agents, and angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors. Anti-arrhythmic drugs act by suppressing abnormal rhythm resulting from irregular electrical activity of the heart due to atrial flutter, and atrial and ventricular fibrillation.

Key anti-arrhythmic drugs include Pfizer’s Tikosyn (Dofetilide) and GlaxoSmithKline’s Rythmol (Propafenone). Sanofi’s Multaq (Dronedarone) was expected to be a prominent anti-arrhythmic drug. Sales of the drug suffered due to restrictions on prescriptions for permanent atrial fibrillation. Therapeutic innovations, increased disease awareness, and government intervention in curbing the number of deaths caused by cardiovascular diseases have helped reduce the mortality rate. Statistics published by the American Health Association suggest that the mortality rate per 100,000 reduced from 342.9 in 2000 to 236.6 in 2010 in the U.S. The global anti-arrhythmic agents market was valued at US$ 561.0 Mn in 2013. Research and development in the field of drug discovery is projected to propel the global anti-arrhythmic drugs market during the forecast period. Moreover, increase in prevalence of various cardiovascular conditions is anticipated to drive demand for anti-arrhythmic drugs in the global market.

The global anti-arrhythmic drugs market can be segmented based on type, distribution channel, and region. In terms of type, the market can be classified into class I, class II, class III, and class IV. Class I anti-arrhythmic drugs consist of sodium (Na) channel blockers such as quinidine, disopyramide, procainamide, and lidocaine. Class II anti-arrhythmic drugs comprise beta blockers including propranolol, timolol, atenolol, and esmolol. Class III anti-arrhythmic drugs consists of potassium (K) channel blockers such as amiodarone, ibutilide, sotalol, and dofetilide. Class IV anti-arrhythmic drugs comprise calcium (Ca) channel blockers including verapamil and diltiazem. Few other drugs such as adenosine and digoxin having different mechanisms are included in the miscellaneous category of anti-arrhythmic drugs. Based on distribution channel, the global anti-arrhythmic drugs market can be segmented into hospital pharmacies, clinics, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

In terms of region, the global anti-arrhythmic drugs market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America accounts for a major market share owing to extensive research and development activities, favorable reimbursement policies, and advanced health care infrastructure in the region. Implementation of the Affordable Care Act has imposed significant limitations on hospitals as well as pharmaceutical companies with respect to costing of new drugs. Europe is the next major market for anti-arrhythmic drugs due to comprehensive intellectual property protection and presence of companies and organizations engaged in research. However, lack of proper reimbursement and regulatory framework pertaining to new drug development are key restraints of the market in Europe. Increase in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in other regions of the world is likely to boost the anti-arrhythmic drugs market during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global anti-arrhythmic drugs market are Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Baxter International Inc., and Sandoz (a Novartis AG company), among others.