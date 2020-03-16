Anticholinergic Drugs Market To Register Moderate CAGR of 4.50% in terms of revenue through 2024: by Type, Application, Route of Administration and Region

Market Highlights

The Global Anticholinergic Drugs Market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.50% during the forecast period with a market value of USD 7,149.90 million till 2024. Anticholinergics drugs are a broad class of drugs that block acetylcholine-mediated neurotransmission in the smooth muscle, heart, central, and peripheral nervous systems. Acetylcholine is a neurotransmitter, or a chemical messenger released by nerve cells to send signals to other cells.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing investments and funding in the field of life science research has led to the growth of the global anticholinergic drugs market in recent years. Moreover, the aging population is expected to fuel market growth. However, side-effects of anticholinergic drugs and stringent regulations are projected to hamper the growth of the market during the assessment period.

Segment Analysis

The anticholinergic drugs market, based on product type, has been segmented into synthetic compounds, natural, semi-synthetic compounds. The anticholinergic drugs market, based on application, has been segmented into the overactive bladder, Parkinson’s disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, muscle spasms, irritable bowel syndrome. On the basis of route of administration, the market is segmented into oral, parenteral, topical. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals and pharmacies.

Market Players

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes following companies as key players in the global anticholinergic drugs market that include Pfizer Inc. (US), Allergan Plc (US), Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan), Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (US), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Israel), Sanofi (France), GlaxoSmithKline Plc (UK), Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany) and others.

Regional Analysis

The Global Anticholinergic Drugs Market, based on region, is divided into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The Americas is expected to hold the largest share of the global anticholinergic drugs market. This owes to the rising geriatric population along with the high prevalence of CNS diseases and demand for effective therapies. The Europe market demonstrated substantial growth in the market due to the rising prevalence of bladder overactivity, increasing geriatric population, and rising healthcare expenditure. Germany held a share of 25.8% in the Western Europe anticholinergic drugs market in 2018. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region in the global market due to the presence of a large number of research organizations and development of new infrastructure to support the healthcare industry. Also, the Middle East and Africa region is expected to show the least growth owing to low per capita income and lack of adequate healthcare spending.

Key Findings of the Study

The Global Anticholinergic Drugs Market is projected to reach USD 7,149.90 Million by 2024 at a CAGR of 4.50%during the review period from 2019 to 2024.

Americas accounted for the largest share of the global market due to the high prevalence of CNS diseases and demand for effective therapies.

The overactive bladder application segment accounted for the largest market share of 4% in 2018.

