Artificial Pancreas Device Systems Market: Competitive Strategies And Forecasts To 2024

Pancreas is a vital organ of the body, particularly the digestive system. It is a flat gland of about 6 inches, which is located in the abdomen and is surrounded by stomach, small intestine, liver, spleen, and gall bladder. It secrets several crucial hormones such as insulin and glucagon as well as enzymes for digestion and other metabolic processes in the body. Insulin lowers the blood sugar level of the body by enabling the cells to take up sugar in the form of glucose from the blood to produce energy. Glucagon helps in raising the blood sugar level by making the liver release stored glucose. The imbalance or improper functioning of these two hormones may lead to imbalance of the blood sugar level leading to diabetes.

Diabetes can be of four types: type I diabetes, type II diabetes, prediabetes, and gestational diabetes. In type I diabetes, no insulin is produced by the body. This accounts for approximately 10% of the total diabetes cases. In type II diabetes, insulin produced is insufficient to balance the blood sugar level. Prediabetes is a condition wherein the blood sugar level is high but is not sufficient to be called diabetes. In gestational diabetes, the blood sugar level is high in pregnant women.

The artificial pancreas device system, also referred to as closed-loop system, automated insulin delivery system, or autonomous system for glycemic control, is basically a system of devices coupled together to imitate the glucose regulation by a healthy pancreas. Artificial pancreas device system primarily consists of a continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system, an insulin infusion pump, and a controlled algorithm. The CGM system constantly provides information about the patient’s blood glucose level. This is achieved by placing a sensor under the patient’s skin, which measures the glucose level in the interstitial fluid (fluid around cells).

Thereby, both an evaluation of blood glucose level and their direction and rate of change of these evaluations are shown. Controlled algorithm is a software that can be installed on any device such as computer or cellular phone. It establishes constant communication between the CGM and the insulin pump. It collects the information from CGM and calculates it. On the basis of this information, the algorithm directs the insulin pump about the doses. The insulin infusion pump delivers insulin to the tissue under the skin in adequate doses as per the information received from the controlled algorithm.

Diabetes is a metabolic disorder. Unhealthy lifestyle, increasing trend of eating junk food and fast food, and lack of exercise are some of the factors leading to diabetes. These are also the factors driving the market for artificial pancreas device systems. Personal monitoring of insulin levels has shown improvement in the health of patients suffering from diabetes. Use of modern technologies, digitalization, and wireless and portable devices is likely to propel the artificial pancreas device systems market. However, constant maintenance and calibration of the glucose monitor, alteration in the efficiency of sensors caused by fibrosis (as sensors are placed subcutaneously) and the quality of insulin are some of the factors likely to hamper the artificial pancreas device systems market.

The artificial pancreas device systems market can be segmented into threshold suspend device systems, control to range systems (CTRS), and control to target systems (CTTS).

Based on the geographical region, the global artificial pancreas device systems market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global market, with the increasing number of diabetes cases and growing awareness with the advancement in research and technology in the region. However, with the maximum increase in diabetes cases; India, China, Japan, Pakistan, the U.S., and Indonesia are expected to be potential markets for artificial pancreas device systems. Thus, Asia Pacific and North America are propelling the global market for artificial pancreas device systems. The market in Europe is also likely to witness growth with the increasing awareness in the region.

Some players operating in the global artificial pancreas device systems market are Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Beta Bionics, Pancreum, LLC, and JDRF.

