Billboard and Outdoor Advertising Market Overview and Regional Outlook Study 2015 – 2023

A billboard is referred to as a large structure for outdoor advertising, basically found in areas where the traffic is considerably high such as beside busy highways or roads. It exhibits huge advertisings to passing pedestrians and drivers. Billboards are visible highly in the leading market areas exhibiting large and distinctive visuals with seemingly witty slogans. These type of advertisements are intended for the purpose of catching the attention of people at a blink of an eye and thus have a lasting impact on the mind of the reader. These type of advertisements usually comprise few words, a large print, and a significantly humorous or arresting image in a bold and vivid color so that it can be easily read by the people passing by at a rather high speed on the highways.

The report is an inspection into the expansion of the global billboard and outdoor advertising market over the couple of years and for the years ahead. The market research publication further sorts out the causes of the variations in the market on the global and regional basis. It does this so by assessing the aspects and the trends that were predominant over the last few years and also the ones that are anticipated have an effect on the market over the forecast period. The Porter’s five forces analysis has been also been taken into account by the analysts in order to provide a clear outline of the vendor landscape to the reader of the report. Acquisitions, agreements, mergers, and other businesses have also been stressed in the study. The research study further inspects the administration and workflow of the key players and offers information related to their products, marketing strategies, production process, latest developments, and market shares in the past and future years.

Global Billboard and Outdoor Advertising Market: Trends and Prospects

The prime factor responsible for the growth of the global billboard and outdoor advertising market is the growing trend of digital outdoor advertising. Other aspects include robust development of the global economy and burgeoning urbanization, especially in developing countries. Additionally, the growth of the market is also expected to be supplemented by commuting trends, enhanced audience measurement, and a low-cost medium of advertising. Nevertheless, the growth of the market might be inhibited by the several regulatory standards and norms imposed by governments across the globe. Moreover, digital displays are not considered to be suitable for outdoor billboards advertising, thus challenging the growth prospects of the market. Strict government regulations restricting the use of LCD advertising screens in order to limit the intensity of light and color to ensure safety of drivers and decrease disturbance of residential houses at night.

Global Billboard and Outdoor Advertising Market: Regional Outlook

Region-wise, the global market for billboard and outdoor advertising is likely to be dominated by North America during the course of the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to rising digitization in the already prevalent technologies in the region. Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit strong growth owing to the emergence of innovative advertising trends and growing infrastructural development.

Some of the leading players operating in the market are Watchfire Signs., Daktronics Dr., Formetco Incorporated, Outdoor Advertising Association of America, Inc., and Capitol Outdoor LLC.