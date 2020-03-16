Biometric Sensors Market – Prognosticated to Expand at a Splendid CAGR of 9.6%
The global biometric sensors market depicts the presence of a substantially competitive landscape, says Transprarency Market Research, based on a research report. Numerous local as well as international companies operate in this market. Most companies are incorporating strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships, expand in the global biometric sensors market. Moreover, the players are also focusing on improving the device quality as well as services provided.
The competition is likely to intensify as the number of companies grows in the global biometric sensors market. Some of the major players operating in the market are CrossMatch Technologies, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, 3M, NEC Corporation, ZKTeco Inc, Suprema Inc., IDEX ASA, Precise Biometrics Ab, and Safran, among several others.
According to expert analysts from Transparency Market Research, the global biometric sensors market is prognosticated to expand at a splendid CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period ranging from 2015 to 2023. The market had registered revenue worth US$710.0 mn in 2014. This revenue is expected to reach a valuation of 1625.8 mn by the end of the forecast period.
Increasing Need for High Security Standards Boosts Biosensors Market’s Growth
The demand for fingerprint identification is increasing by the day, mainly due to rising use of latest smart devices and smart phones. Several organizations need to store classified information. Moreover, entry to several places needs to be facilitated through restriction. These are major reasons that necessitate the use of biometric sensors, thereby driving growth in the global biometric sensors market.
In addition, with several advancements in technology occurring at a breath-neck pace, an increasing level of sophistication exists in terms of security and data protection. This factor too majorly contributes towards the global biometric sensors market’s expansion. The sensor technology is being made substantially lightweight and compact, as well as equipped with state-of-the-art security features. With increasing demand for such advantages and features, the global biometric sensors market is expected to witness a major surge in terms of revenue generation in the near future.
The global biometric sensors market has been segmented as follows:
Type
- Capacitive sensors
- Optical sensors
- Thermal sensors
- Ultrasound sensors
- Electric field Sensors (eField)
Application
- Voice Scan
- Finger Scan
- Hand Scan
- Facial Scan
- Iris Scan
- Vein Scan
- Others
End use
- Consumer electronics
- Commercial centers and buildings
- Medical and research labs
- Banking, Financial services sector
- Defense and security
- Others
Region
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- Taiwan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World (RoW)
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa