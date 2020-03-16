Bulb Packaging Market Is Becoming More WideSpread During the Forecast Period: Know the Drivers

Packaging plays a vital role in protecting products across industries throughout supply chain and shelving processes. Electronic products such as light bulbs which are delicate in nature require specific packaging that can ensure protection from damage caused from stress and shocks. Bulb packaging not only protects light bulbs from physical damages but also is useful in providing information to the customer about the product and manufacturing company. The light bulb packaging provides information such as power demand, lumen intensity, and average life in hours, energy class, efficiency class, etc. Damage resistant packaging can reduce the chances of bulb getting damage, thus improving the fill rate of the suppliers. The light bulb is prone to losing its functionality during transit or while lying on the shelf, hence packaging manufacturers are supplying bulb packaging that are damage resistant, strong and possess top grade qualities.

The light bulb packaging market is directly related to the installed capacity in the world for lighting needs. The light bulbs installed are required to be changed after completion of their life cycle thus fuelling the light bulb packaging market. The global bulb packaging market now covers only LED light bulbs and CFL as incandescent bulbs are in phase of transitioning out of the market.

Bulb Packaging Market: Market Dynamics

The rapid urbanization and increasing population especially in APEJ region is expected to boost the demand for lightning products. The lightning need is anticipated to grow 1.3x of its present need over the forecast period which will resultantly propel the bulb packaging market. The demand for the LED lamps is expected to increase over the forecast period due to its high efficiency which is positively influencing the light bulb packaging market.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/13470

LED bulbs are expected to account for approximately half of the light bulbs over the forecast period. The increase in the consumer inclination towards e-retail has made packaging more prominent than ever before, as now consumers are ordering household products such as light bulbs. The e-retail is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% over the forecast period which will affect the light bulb packaging market. The need of protecting light bulbs from physical damages during the transit and containing mercury vapors released due to breakage of bulbs, have created opportunities for innovation in the light bulb packaging market. Plastic has high insulation properties, so it is used more often for packaging purposes. The stringent rules implemented by the regulatory authorities in some nation against the use of plastic may hamper the bulb packaging market. However, the increase in the use of eco-friendly material for manufacturing of paperboard and folding cartons provides opportunities for the bulb packaging market. Reusable and sustainable packaging can also provide new opportunities for the bulb packaging market.

Bulb Packaging Market: Market Segmentation

Bulb packaging market can be segmented by the type of material used and by the end use.

Based on the type of material used, bulb packaging market can be segmented into:

Eco-friendly material

Non ecofriendly material

Based on the end use, bulb packaging market can be segmented into:

CFL packaging

LED packaging

Incandescent lamp packaging

Bulb Packaging Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally global bulb packaging market is segmented into

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

Request For TOC Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/13470

The APEJ & Latin America region is expected to dominate the bulb packaging market due to high production and consumption in the region. The APEJ accounts for one-third of the LED bulb production, while also being one of the major consumer for light bulbs.

Bulb Packaging Market: Key Players:

Some key players operating in the bulb packaging market are Global Packaging Alliance, Global Printing & Packaging Co. Pvt. Ltd, Shenzhen Kaii Packaging Product Co., Ltd, Shenzhen Green Plastic Products Co., Ltd., FORMA Structural Packaging, Shenzhen Shunbaoda Plastic MFG Co., Ltd.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/packaging/13470/bulb-packaging-global-industry-analysis-market-research-reports

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.